Actor and director Ben Affleck was unexpectedly mentioned at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night. The shoutout happened when actor and writer Mindy Kaling, best known for The Office and The Mindy Project, took to the stage. Kaling was at the convention to talk about her friendship with the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, however she also took some time to celebrate her own home state of Massachusetts.

"I couldn’t leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts. Everyone is always hating on us. But they just don’t get it. Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum,” she said. “Ben Affleck, hang in there! Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world."

Affleck often showcases his love for Boston and is also known for his appreciation of Dunkin’ Donuts. He has appeared in multiple commercials, including a Super Bowl ad earlier this year where he performed a song and dance. Jennifer Lopez also appeared in the ad, alongside Affleck’s best friend and film partner Matt Damon and football quarterback Tom Brady, who famously played for Boston’s New England Patriots.

The mention of Affleck at the DNC came just one day after Lopez officially filed for divorce from the actor. Affleck and Lopez first got together in the early 2000s, but ultimately announced the end of their relationship in January 2004, in part due to pressure from the public eye. In 2021, rumors of a rekindled romance began to surface and they were spotted together multiple times, making joint red carpet appearances. In 2022, the pair got engaged and subsequently married.



“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in a newsletter for fans when she announced their wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022.