Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz headlines the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday to accept his party's nomination for vice president.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Breaking Down the 2024 Election Calendar
- Heman Bekele Is TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year
- The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris
- A Battle Over Fertility Law in China
- For the Love of Savoring Sandwiches : Column
- The 1 Heart-Health Habit You Should Start When You’re Young
- Cuddling Might Help You Get Better Sleep
- The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
Contact us at letters@time.com