The roll call vote at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday felt more like a huge dance party.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had already been confirmed as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees through an earlier virtual vote, the DNC decided to retain the tradition of a convention floor roll call that this year turned into more of a ceremonial celebration.

And they certainly had a lot of fun doing it. Curated by DJ Cassidy, who was dressed in a shiny blue suit, each delegation was backed by a specific soundtrack associated with their state or territory.

The moment proved a hit among viewers at home, with many social media users commenting on the energetic atmosphere and some contrasting it with the more staid Republican roll call last month.

Here are all the songs that were played and why they may have been chosen to represent each delegation, in order of appearance:

Delaware

“Higher Love,” as covered by Whitney Houston and Kygo.

Houston’s 1990 cover of the Steve Winwood song was remixed by Norwegian DJ Kygo in 2019. The electronic dance track was played in 2020 after President Joe Biden’s victory speech, and it was hailed at the time by music critics as a choice that spoke to diverse audiences with the unifying message of love. It was also played Monday night in Chicago after Biden’s speech at the DNC.

Alabama

“Sweet Home Alabama” by rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, which has long been embraced as an unofficial state anthem and symbol of Southern pride.

Alaska

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, an indie rock band from Wasilla—the Alaskan city where Republican Sarah Palin once served as mayor before becoming governor. The band is known for embracing its Alaskan roots, with songs and music videos paying tribute to growing up in Alaska and the Alaskan wilderness. Its founding members are also strong advocates of Native Alaskan communities.

American Samoa

“The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, who had previously performed a private concert for DNC delegates in 2016 and sang the national anthem at Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Arizona

“Edge of Seventeen” from the debut album of rock and roll icon Stevie Nicks, whose hometown is Phoenix. Nicks dedicated a piano version of her song “Show Them the Way” to Biden and Harris in 2020, and in 2022 she urged people to head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections with poem-turned-song “Get It Back.”

Arkansas

“Don’t Stop” by rock band Fleetwood Mac, of which Nicks was a member. The song has become closely associated with former President and Arkansas governor Bill Clinton, who used it as the theme song of his 1992 presidential campaign. The band, which broke up in 1987, even reunited for a performance of “Don’t Stop” at Clinton’s 1993 Inaugural Gala.

Colorado

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. One of the band’s lead singers, Philip Bailey, was from Denver. In 2016, the band protested the use of “September” at the Republican National Convention without their consent.

Connecticut

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder, who performed the song live at the 2008 DNC. Former President Barack Obama, who spoke at the DNC on Tuesday, once hailed Wonder as his “musical hero” and he and former First Lady Michelle have enjoyed a long friendship with the singer, who has appeared at Obama’s rallies and performed for them numerous times both in public and in private.

Democrats Abroad

“Love Train” by The O'Jays. The song’s opening line is perhaps the most fitting for Democrats abroad: “People all over the world, join hands.” The band also performed the song for the virtual 2020 DNC, modifying the lyrics of the song to: “Get on the Biden and the Harris Train.”

Washington, D.C.

“Let Me Clear My Throat” by D.C.-born rapper DJ Kool.

Florida

“I Won’t Back Down” by Florida-formed rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The song was notably used by former Republican President George W. Bush during his 2000 presidential campaign until Petty sent a cease and desist letter, arguing that the song implied an endorsement. Petty would go on to sing the song at Al Gore’s home after the Democratic candidate conceded the presidency to Bush.

In 2020, Petty’s family, after the singer died in 2017, similarly sent Donald Trump a cease and desist letter for playing “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally, while the family said they were “touched” that Biden used the song during his post-election celebrations in 2020 and offered their congratulations.

Georgia

Lil Jon performs during roll call at the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/OYADgYt1qb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

“Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake and Lil Jon. In perhaps the most viral moment of the roll call, the song was performed live by Lil Jon, who rapped his way down the steps of the Chicago United Center while leading the crowd to chant: “We’re not going back”—one of the Harris campaign’s central messages.

The Atlanta-born and -based artist had previously participated in a “Turn Out for What” celebrity-studded music video for a Rock the Vote campaign in 2014.

Guam

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. (It’s unclear what the song’s connection to Guam is, though it’s a song of the summer.)

Hawaii

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, who was born and raised in Honolulu.

Idaho

“Private Idaho” by the B-52s, though the Georgia-based band has said the song isn’t really about the state of Idaho.

Illinois

“Sirius” by British rock band the Alan Parsons Project. The instrumental song has become closely associated with the Chicago Bulls NBA team and its former star Michael Jordan.

Indiana

“Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson, the Indiana-born King of Pop.

Iowa

“Celebration” by Kool & the Gang. (It’s unclear what the song’s connection to Iowa is, though it’s a timeless bop.)

Kansas

“Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas, the rock band founded in the state’s capital Topeka.

Kentucky

“First Class” by Jack Harlow, who was born in Louisville. Harlow performed last year at a rally by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who was among Harris’ shortlist of contenders for running mate.

Louisiana

“All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled, who was born in New Orleans and has fundraised for Democrats and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, including by performing at a campaign rally, and he participated in a Grammys sketch in 2018 mocking Trump..

Maine

“Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon, a pop band that doesn’t have any apparent connection to the state of Maine but whose members have said their fear and shock after Trump’s 2016 election victory inspired their music.

Maryland

“Respect” by the late great Aretha Franklin, a staunch Democrat who performed at multiple conventions over the years, including the 1968 DNC that was also held in Chicago.

Massachusetts

“I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys, with lyrics by American folk singer Woody Guthrie. The Celtic punk band was formed in Quincy, Mass., and the song—which was made famous after its use in the 2006 Boston-based film The Departed—is widely used to represent Boston at sporting events. It also served as the entrance music for Biden during his visit to Ireland last year. Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey has spoken out in the past against Trump and in support of Democratic candidates.

Michigan

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem, who famously grew up in Detroit. The rapper, who has made no secret of his opposition to Trump, endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020 and agreed to let “Lose Yourself” be used in a campaign ad; in 2023, he sent Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter to stop using his songs during the Republican’s short-lived presidential campaign. In 2016, Obama said he listened to “Lose Yourself” to pump himself up before his DNC speech.

Mississippi

“Twistin’ the Night Away” by soul singer Sam Cooke, who was born in Clarksdale, Miss. (Another song by Cooke, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” has a long history of use in Democratic politics.)

Missouri

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. The breakout pop singer from Willard, Mo., has already been referenced by the meme-embracing Harris campaign, which sold camo trucker hats similar to the singer’s “Midwest Princess” merch, prompting an “is this real?” reaction from Roan. Earlier this year, the singer turned down an invitation from the White House to perform for a Pride event, saying: “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

Montana

“American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz. The New York-born singer congratulated Biden and Harris when they won the presidential election in 2020, and he performed at the 2016 DNC as well as at a Biden fundraiser last December.

Nebraska

“Firework” by Katy Perry. The 2010 song was blasted at the 2016 DNC, after Hillary Clinton accepted her nomination. Perry, whose song “Roar” was used in a Clinton campaign ad, also performed at the DNC that year. After Harris kicked off her presidential campaign in July, Perry showed her support for the Vice President by sharing a video set to the tune of her new song “Woman’s World.”

Nevada

“Mr. Brightside” by rock band The Killers, which was formed in Las Vegas. The band led by Mormon frontman Brandon Flowers said in 2012 during the presidential election contest between Mitt Romney and Obama that they were “neutral,” but the band became more politically outspoken over time, releasing an anti-Trump anthem in 2019 called “Land of the Free” and saying they felt “less anxious” after Biden was elected in 2020. This week, the Killers are playing a private concert for DNC guests in Chicago.

New Hampshire

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by San Francisco-formed band Journey. Journey guitarist Neal Schon served bandmate Jonathan Cain with a cease and desist letter after Cain played the song for Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “Journey is not, and should not, be political,” the letter said at the time. It’s unclear if the DNC got approval to play the song on Tuesday.

New Jersey

“Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, a proud native of New Jersey and outspoken Democrat.

New Mexico

“Confident” by Demi Lovato. The Albuquerque-born singer, a prominent critic of Trump, previously performed the song at the 2016 DNC and has endorsed Harris for the presidency.

New York

“Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys. The song, written as an homage to New York City has been embraced as one of the city’s most popular anthems. Its singers, Jay Z and Keys, are also known for their support of Democratic campaigns and have performed at past DNCs. Jay Z has appeared at rallies for Obama and Clinton, while Keys joined Harris on the campaign trail in 2020.

North Carolina

“Raise Up” by North Carolina-born rapper Petey Pablo.

North Dakota

“Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys. (The song’s connection to the state is unclear.)

Northern Mariana Islands

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. While the artists have no apparent connection to the territory, the Mariana Islands—of which the U.S. commonwealth is a part of—are the highest slopes of a massive undersea mountain range.

Ohio

“Green Light” by Ohio-born singer John Legend, who has a history of supporting Democratic candidates and has said that his daughter looks up to Harris. Legend is also set to perform at a private event in Chicago during the DNC.

Oklahoma

“Ain’t Going Down (Till the Sun Comes Up)” by Tulsa native Garth Brooks. Brooks, who has identified as Republican, has performed at the inaugurations of Presidents from both parties, including Biden’s in 2021—though he said at the time his appearance was “not a political statement” but “a statement of unity.”

Oregon

“Float On” by Portland-based rock band Modest Mouse. The band members’ political leanings are unclear, though frontman Isaac Brock once said that “Float On” was written as a response to the “bad news” of that era, including George W. Bush’s presidency.

Pennsylvania

“Motownphilly” by Philadelphia’s Boyz II Men, who previously performed at the 2016 DNC, and “Black and Yellow” by Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa, who has praised President Biden’s approach to marijuana criminalization reform.

Puerto Rico

“Despacito” by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The 2017 hit song was credited for boosting the U.S. territory’s tourism. In 2020, Fonsi rallied Latino voters to support Biden for the presidency, while Daddy Yankee controversially supported Republican presidential nominee John McCain in 2008 and performed at that year’s RNC.

Rhode Island

“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, who owns a multimillion-dollar mansion in Rhode Island. The TIME Person of the Year previously slammed Trump and backed the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020. Swift has not yet endorsed a candidate for the November election, but rumors are swirling that she may endorse Harris closer to the election date.

South Carolina

“Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by singer James Brown, who was born in Barnwell, S.C..

South Dakota

“What I Like About You” by the Romantics. (The reason for the song choice is unclear.)

Tennessee

“9 to 5” by Nashville-based country singer Dolly Parton, who has famously stayed away from revealing her personal politics.

Texas

“Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé. Like her husband Jay Z, the Houston-born singer has been a prominent supporter of Democratic candidates. She sang the national anthem during Obama’s inauguration in 2013, performed at a concert for Clinton in 2016, and endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.

While she has not officially endorsed Harris, Beyoncé has apparently allowed the Vice President to use her song “Freedom” throughout the presidential campaign.

Utah

“Animal” by Utah rock band Neon Trees. The band has not commented publicly on their political leanings, but they performed a Rock the Vote show ahead of a televised debate between Obama and Romney in 2012.

Vermont

“Stick Season” by Vermont native Noah Kahan, who has said the song is “very clearly about Vermont.” Kahan has mostly refrained from commenting on politics but posted in 2020, after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential primary campaign, that he “would have loved to be a citizen in Bernie’s America.” (Sanders spoke at the DNC on Tuesday in support of Harris.)

U.S. Virgin Islands

“VI to the Bone,” rapper Mic Love’s ode to his native Virgin Islands.

Virginia

“The Way I Are” by Timbaland. In 2020, the producer and rapper born in Norfolk, Va., was among the public figures who called on then presidential candidate Biden to select a Black woman as his running mate.

Washington

“Can’t Hold Us” by Seattle hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Macklemore has long been a vocal critic of Trump, and in May he slammed Biden in a pro-Palestinian protest song condemning Israel’s war in Gaza.

West Virginia

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by late country singer John Denver, who was a prominent Democrat. The song—which mentions the state, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Shenandoah River—has become synonymous with West Virginia, though its writers had never been to the state when they penned the lyrics.

Wisconsin

“Jump Around” by hip-hop trio House of Pain. The 1992 hit song has been linked to the state’s college football fans, who have made jumping around to it a tradition. House of Pain’s frontman Everlast threatened to send Trump a cease-and-desist letter in 2016 for using “Jump Around” at his campaign events.

Wyoming

“I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas, whose connection to the state of Wyoming is unclear, though the group and its members—including will.i.am and Fergie—have been critical of Trump and supportive of Democrats.

Minnesota

“Kiss” and “1999” by Prince, who was born in Minneapolis. The late singer performed alongside Stevie Wonder at the White House for the Obamas and their friends in 2015.

California

A mash-up of tracks from some of the most prominent West Coast rappers: “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, the latter of whom performed at a party for Democratic donors in 2017 and authorized his song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” to be used in a 2020 Democratic ad encouraging voting; two tracks by Compton native Kendrick Lamar, “Alright” and “Not Like Us”; and “California Love” by 2Pac and Dr. Dre, which closed out the roll call, in keeping with tradition for the presidential nominee’s home state to go last.