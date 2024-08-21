Taylor Swift became the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium in London eight times in a single tour, surpassing the previous record reportedly held by Michael Jackson, who performed at the iconic London arena seven times during the Bad World Tour in 1988.

"You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," Swift said on Aug. 20, during her last 2024 performance at the iconic U.K. venue, per the BBC. "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

The 34-year-old singer performed three nights at Wembley in June, before returning to the venue for another five nights in August, marking the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Swift’s tour has broken other records since it began in March 2023. Earlier this summer, in June, excited crowds caused seismic activity at the singer’s show in Edinburgh, Scotland. That same month, her performances in Wembley also smashed the record for the most mobile data used during a standalone concert. 5.57 TB of data was reportedly used—the equivalent of listening to Swift’s entire catalog back to back for ten years straight, according to mobile service provider EE.

But the tour hasn’t been without its difficulties. In early August, a foiled terrorist plot in Vienna forced all three shows in the Austrian capital to be canceled. Some fans worried the London shows could be canceled, as well. However, the police confirmed the shows would be going ahead. “There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London told TIME earlier this month. “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

Swift’s final Eras Tour stint at Wembley included appearances from her longtime producer and collaborator Jack Antonoff, along with Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch—both of whom she has previously duetted with. Swift also treated fans to a surprise performance of her song “So Long, London” off her most recent album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.