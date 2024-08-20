Eight years after accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton returned to her party’s national convention with a simple message: America is on the cusp of fulfilling the promise of Seneca Falls, the first U.S. women's rights convention convened in 1848. “Something is happening in America,” she said. “You can feel it. Something we worked for and dreamed of for a long time.”

In a 15-minute address at Chicago’s United Center Monday night, Clinton cast Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy in sweeping historical terms, saying her election would mark the culmination of a generational push to break what she’s called “the highest and hardest glass ceiling.”

It’s a history, Clinton noted, to which she’s inextricably linked. In 1972, Shirley Chisolm became the first woman to run in the Democratic primary for president; in 1984, Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman to serve as a vice-presidential nominee; and in 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to win the presidential nomination of a major American political party.

But while the former Secretary of State may have cracked the glass ceiling, Harris now holds the potential to shatter it. Clinton urged her party faithful not to repeat a mistake of her own campaign, when Clinton was leading in the polls and many Democrats presumed the country would never elect Donald Trump. “Don’t get distracted or complacent,” Clinton said. “Talk to your friends and neighbors—volunteer. Progress is possible but not guaranteed.”

To galvanize Democrats, Clinton argued that Trump was unfit to serve, and warned that a second term would plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis. “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial and when he woke up he made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” she said. The crowd, rising to its feet, began to shout “Lock him up!”—an ode to a Trump rally chant originally aimed at Clinton—and she nodded in approval. “For the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have,” Clinton said. “We need to beat back the dangers that Trump and his allies pose to the rule of law and our way of life.”

Much of her speech drew contrasts between Harris and Trump. “I can tell you as Commander and Chief, Kamala won't disrespect our military and our veterans, she reveres our Medal of Honor recipients,” Clinton said, referring to Trump’s recent comments that a civilian award was “much better” than the presidential honor bestowed on veterans. “She won't be sending love letters to dictators. She will defend democracy and our constitution and will protect America from enemies foreign and domestic.”

The feeling in the convention hall was one of optimism and hope. Multiple recent polls show Harris with at least a 3% edge over Trump nationally, and a New York Times/Siena College poll published over the weekend shows her gaining ground in crucial battleground states. As Harris has been gaining momentum, Trump has been accelerating his attacks. “Our country needs a very smart person,” he told CBS on Monday. “I don’t think she’s a very smart person.” He’s called her “stupid” and “radical,” said she has a “crazy record,” and claimed he’s “better looking” than her.

To Clinton, those insults are a sign that Trump senses his own vulnerability as Harris gathers momentum. They also echo his attacks against Clinton in 2016. “It is not a surprise that he is lying about Kamala’s record, he’s mocking her name and her laugh—sounds familiar,” she said. “But we have him on the run now. No matter what the polls say, we can’t let up.”

Clinton put the onus on the Democratic coalition to get Harris over the finish line. “When a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and it clears the way for all of us,” she said. “The future is here. It’s in our grasp.”