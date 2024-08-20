See the Rare Super Blue Moon in Photos

A super blue moon is a full moon, blue moon, and a super moon all at once. Don’t be deceived by the name—a blue moon isn’t because the moon is blue; that’s just the nickname used for the second full moon that occurs in a month. A super moon is when the moon’s orbit brings it a little closer to Earth, causing it to look bigger and brighter. The combination of a super moon and blue moon is rare.
The full moon’s peak took place on Monday afternoon, at 2:26 p.m. EDT, but it’ll be visible until early Wednesday morning. All you need to do is look up at the sky to view the spectacle (though experts say that people using telescopes and binoculars will be able to see more detail on the moon’s surface than they usually would). You do need a fairly clear sky to see the moon, so check your local forecast to make sure the weather won’t obstruct your view.
If you missed the sight on Monday night, photographers captured stunning images of the moon. Here are some of the best photos:
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Breaking Down the 2024 Election Calendar
- Heman Bekele Is TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year
- The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris
- A Battle Over Fertility Law in China
- For the Love of Savoring Sandwiches : Column
- The 1 Heart-Health Habit You Should Start When You’re Young
- Cuddling Might Help You Get Better Sleep
- The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
Contact us at letters@time.com