Your Questions About the Democratic National Convention, Answered

Chicago is set to become the epicenter of American politics this week when it hosts the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Running from August 19 through August 22, the convention will bring together key figures and delegates from across the country to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and outline the party's vision ahead of the upcoming election on Nov. 5.

Here’s what to know about the DNC.

Where is the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

The convention will be held in Chicago, with prime-time programming and speeches held at the United Center, an arena on the city’s West side.

McCormick Place, located downtown near Lake Michigan, will serve as the venue for daytime activities, which include official party business and meetings. This will mark Chicago’s 26th time hosting a political convention.

When did Harris officially secure the nomination?

Harris, who is making history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to head a major party ticket, officially secured the Democratic nomination through a virtual roll-call vote held on August 5. The swift and overwhelming endorsement from delegates was confirmed within 24 hours, setting the stage for her formal acceptance at the convention.

Harris had worked to secure the nomination after President Joe Biden decided not to run for reelection and dropped out of the race at the end of July.

Who is going to speak?

While the full roster of speakers has yet to be finalized, key figures in the Democratic Party who are expected to address the convention include Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will also give remarks.

The convention is expected to feature a variety of other speakers, including prominent Democrats, elected officials, and Americans sharing personal stories that align with the party’s core themes. The DNC has historically served as a powerful launching pad for some politicians. Obama's keynote address in 2004 elevated him to national prominence and set the stage for his eventual presidential run.

Biden is expected to speak on the opening night of the convention, just four weeks after he ended his reelection campaign. "He's looking forward to, as he tends to do, speak directly to the American people," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. "Talk about the moment that we're at, what's at stake, and continue to talk about an issue that is incredibly important to him, which is unity, making sure that we're unified and we continue to do the work that the President has been successful in doing in the past three and a half years."

Who is going to attend?

The convention is expected to draw about 50,000 visitors to Chicago, including an estimated 15,000 members of the press and about 5,000 delegates from across the nation, according to the DNC. Governors, members of Congress, and former elected officials will likely attend, along with activists, influencers, celebrities, and musical performers.

Outside the convention, protest groups are preparing for demonstrations against American support for Israel in its war with Hamas and economic inequality. Organizers say tens of thousands of people will be participating in marches in the area, primarily on the first and last days of the convention.

How can I watch?

The DNC is not open to the general public, but those looking to follow the convention in real-time can tune in via major news networks, which will provide live coverage of the key speeches and events. Viewers can also stream the events online through the Democratic National Committee’s official website and social media channels.