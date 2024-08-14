Manchester United and Brazilian soccer star Geyse Ferreira has spoken out against homophobic comments directed towards her.

The 26-year-old soccer player received hate after she posted photos with her female partner on Instagram on Aug. 10. “I love you, us against the world,” Ferreira wrote on the post with a white heart and ring emoji. Comments on the post have since been limited.

“Yesterday, after publicly sharing my relationship, I was the target of homophobic attacks. I would like to clarify that love, in all its forms, is something that should be respected and celebrated, regardless of gender, orientation or any other characteristic,” Ferreira posted on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday. “These attacks, in addition to being deeply hurtful, reflect a mentality that is not in line with the values ​​of respect and empathy that we should promote as a society.”

While there were many celebratory comments on Ferreira’s Instagram post, some users questioned Ferreira’s relationship, saying that she should be with a man, or calling the post “weird.”

TIME reached out to Manchester United Women for comment.

The Rainbow Devils, the independent LGBTQ supporters club of Manchester United that works to empower and celebrate queer soccer stars, put out a statement in support of Ferreira via X on Tuesday. “There is no room for homophobia in our sport,” they said, while also sharing information about how to report discrimination.

“I reiterate that I will not remain silent in the face of prejudice. I will continue to live and share my life with authenticity and courage, in the hope that one day everyone will be free to love whoever they want, without fear of judgment or reprisal,” Ferreira added on X.

Ferreira received support from some of her Brazil teammates who left comments under the original Instagram post of the athlete with her partner. Fernanda Palermo, a midfielder, wrote “aww,” on the post with a heart eye emoji. Kathellen Sousa commented with the same emoji. Other female soccer players like Amanda Gutierres and Marta Turmo also left messages of support.

Ferreira joined Manchester United Women a year ago, after representing Brazil at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The team won the Adobe Women’s FA Cup this May, six years after the club’s formation.