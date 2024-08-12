Rachael Lillis, the 46-year-old voice actor best known for her roles of Misty and Jessie in many iterations of Pokémon, has died from breast cancer. Friends and fans took to social media Monday to revere the actor as an icon.

Lillis’ co-star Veronica Taylor, who voiced the main character Ash in Pokémon’s popular television series, shared the news of Lillis’ death in a post on X on Monday. In a statement, Taylor said that Lillis died on the evening of Aug. 10 after her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer in May, according to reports.

Lillis started her voice acting career in the 1990s and went on to voice characters in TV shows, anime series, and video games. In addition to Misty and Jessie, Lillis also voiced Jigglypuff in Pokémon.

“We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played,” Taylor said in the caption of her post. “She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills.”

Taylor added that Lillis’ family thanks everyone as they take some time to grieve privately, and that a memorial will be held at a later date.

Lillis’ sister, Laurie Orr, created a GoFundMe in May to raise money for Lillis’ medical bills. On Monday, Orr said in a post on the GoFundMe page that Lillis had started to decline over the past week. “This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken,” Orr said. “We ask for peace, for now, as her family grieves this loss.”

“My heart breaks losing my dear little sister, though I am comforted knowing she is free,” Orr continued. Orr said that the funds raised will go toward remaining medical bills, a memorial service, and causes in her name, especially toward efforts to tackle cancer.

Fans of the show expressed their condolences on social media on Monday.

“RIP Rachael Lillis. Gone far too soon,” one person posted on X, sharing photos of Lillis and some of the characters she voiced in Pokémon.

Others shared clips of their favorite moments that Lillis’ voiced on the show.

With recent news of the passing Rachael Lillis, I must share my favorite voice acting moment from her.



The level or genuine emotion she put into Misty during this scene is just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ImV7NAcBNn — ChikoCheez (@ChikoritaCheez) August 12, 2024

“An icon gone too soon. Rachael Lillis was responsible for so many happy Saturday mornings for so many kids, myself included,” voice actor Kaiji Von Tang posted on X. “We will always remember your voice.”

“So sad. She was one of the funniest, sweetest, kindest people. My dear friend for so many years,” Eric Stuart, who worked with Lillis while voicing the character James in Pokémon, said in a post on X. “Celebrate her life by watching OG Pokemon, especially Team Rocket, she will always be my partner in comedic crime. RIP my friend.”