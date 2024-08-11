Paris was aglow as the Summer Olympics wrapped up 19 days of competition (Jul. 26-Aug. 11) with an evening of musical performances at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis for a roaring crowd of 71,500 spectators.

The closing ceremony kicked off with some 9,000 athletes representing 206 delegations parading into the stadium, with Greece leading the way. Living up to its nickname “the City of Lights,” flashing wristbands were handed out in Paris to spectators and more than 1,000 projectors were incorporated into the acts.

The flag bearers for America’s delegation included gold medalist Nick Mead, the first rowing flagbearer, and Katie Ledecky, whose 14 medals in swimming make her the most decorated American female athlete in Olympic history.

The U.S. led in medal count at the Paris games with 126, followed by China with 91, Britain with 65, and France with 64.

Closing ceremony performers included Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The next summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Here are some photos from the 2024 closing ceremony:

Athletes of different nations during the parade of athletes. Esa Alexander—Reuters

President of France, Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron with President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach during the closing ceremony. John Walton—PA Images/Getty Images

French swimmer Leon Marchand takes the Olympic flame from the cauldron. Loic Venance—AFP/Getty Images

Athletes from the French team celebrate during the closing ceremony. Rebecca Blackwell—AP

French athletes take part in the athletes parade. Luis Robayo—AFP/Getty Images

Gold medalist Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands, center, Silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia, left, and Bronze medalist Hellen Obiri of Team Kenya, right, celebrate on the podium during the Women's Marathon Medal ceremony during the Closing Ceremony. Carl Recine—Getty Images

Athletes from Team United States enjoy the atmosphere during the Closing Ceremony. Michael Reaves—Getty Images

The choir of the Maitrise de Fontainebleau accompanied by the Orchestra Divertimento conducted by French conductor Zahia Ziouani perform the French National anthem. Mohd Rasfan—AFP/Getty Images

The "Golden Voyager" descends into the Stadium. Mustafa Yalcin—Anadolu/Getty Images

Performers raise a Ring during the Closing Ceremony. Lintao Zhang—Getty Images

Swiss Pianist Alain Roche performs Hymn To Apollo. Jamie Squire—Getty Images

The Olympic rings are displayed during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Mohd Rasfan—AFP/Getty Images

An overview shows French rock band Phoenix performing during the closing ceremony. Julie Sebadelha—AFP/Getty Images

Athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony. Andy Chua—Reuters

H.E.R performs during the closing ceremony. Franck Fife—AFP/Getty Images

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass hands the Olympic flag to USA's Simone Biles. David Davies—PA Images/Getty Images

Tom Cruise with the Olympic flag. Johanna Säll—BILDBYRÅN/Reuters