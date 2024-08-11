Paris was aglow as the Summer Olympics wrapped up 19 days of competition (Jul. 26-Aug. 11) with an evening of musical performances at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis for a roaring crowd of 71,500 spectators.
The closing ceremony kicked off with some 9,000 athletes representing 206 delegations parading into the stadium, with Greece leading the way. Living up to its nickname “the City of Lights,” flashing wristbands were handed out in Paris to spectators and more than 1,000 projectors were incorporated into the acts.
The flag bearers for America’s delegation included gold medalist Nick Mead, the first rowing flagbearer, and Katie Ledecky, whose 14 medals in swimming make her the most decorated American female athlete in Olympic history.
The U.S. led in medal count at the Paris games with 126, followed by China with 91, Britain with 65, and France with 64.
Closing ceremony performers included Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The next summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.
Here are some photos from the 2024 closing ceremony: