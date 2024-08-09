Egyptian Olympic Wrestler Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault 

An Egyptian wrestler participating in the Olympics was arrested in Paris on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to French prosecutors.

Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed, 26, will be investigated after being detained on Friday outside of a cafe, according to a statement from the Egyptian Olympic Committee to the AP. The Paris prosecutor’s office said that the athlete was accused of groping a woman’s behind.

The athlete was in custody at the 13th arrondissement station, per French newspaper Le Parisien. It is not clear whether he has since been released.

Elsayed could disciplined and banned from participating in domestic and international competitions for his “irresponsible behavior,” the statement said.

Elsayed won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games in the men’s 67-kg Greco-Roman wrestling category. He lost his match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday against Hasrat Jafarov of Azerbaijan, who later went on to win the bronze medal.