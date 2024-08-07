Widely considered to be the greatest table tennis player of all time, Ma Long approached journalists after China’s round of 16 romping of India in the men’s team competition on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics. Long, universally regarded these days as the ping pong GOAT—clap back at me with counter arguments, and they’ll be duly noted but properly ignored by TIME’s non-existent panel of table tennis experts—was flanked by his two teammates, the Paris individual men’s gold medalist Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin. His victory happened in the presence of fellow sporting legends who also hold a GOAT title—Tom Brady and Serena Williams. “Let’s say the LeBron James of table tennis,” says Croatia’s Filip Zeljko of Long. So, I wanted to know if the tennis table star had any message to people out there unfamiliar with his exploits. What should the world know about Ma Long?

Long, like any good GOAT, lapsed into familiar modern sport-speak. “I prefer to introduce the Chinese team as the most important thing first,” he said through an interpreter. “Table tennis is a very, very famous and important sport in China. And also, the Chinese team is one of the best teams in all of the world. Anyone who plays table tennis, they will know the Chinese team. And that's enough.”

The response fits characterizations of Long as an all-around good guy. “He’s not arrogant,” says Zeljko. “Always polite, always respectful, so all players respect him a lot because of that.” One of the Chinese flag bearers at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Long lists tennis legend Roger Federer as a hero.

On the table, Long’s credentials speak for themselves. “Ma Long is, without a doubt, the greatest table tennis player in history,” writes the official Olympics website. “His achievements leave no room for doubt: five Olympic gold medals, three singles world titles, and the record for the longest reign at number one on the world rankings.” Adding in the doubles and team events, Long, 35, has won an almost-comical 14 world titles throughout his career.

“His mental energy is very concentrated,” wrote Sijing Chen, a journalist for China Sports Publication Corp., via a translation app, during China’s match against India at South Paris Arena 4. “What’s rare is that he has won so many championships but insists on training hard every day, being very self-disciplined. He’s a genius.”

Long put that genius on display during his doubles match in the team competition against India, acting as a fortress behind the table to block his opponents’ attempt at winners. Although a veteran player, Long still looks plenty vibrant and athletic. When he plays with younger doubles partners, notes India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta, the difference in speed between teammates isn’t obvious. “When I play with my younger players,” says Kamal Achanta, 42, “you can clearly see the younger ones are faster than me.”

“Mentally, he eats you up,” says Kamal Achanta. “He doesn't give you the chance to breathe.”

He’s earned several nicknames over the years. Captain Long, The Dictator, The Dragon. China is so stacked in table tennis, Long didn’t even qualify for the singles events, which allows for two players per county. But after Chuqin lost in the round of 32 last week in the individual competition—a day after a photographer accidentally snapped Chuqin’s paddle—Long fans called for him to stick around until Los Angeles and play singles at the 2028 Olympics, when he’ll be 39. The topic "Ma Long men's singles quota" has gained 150 million views on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, according to the South China Morning Post.

Long grew up in Anshan, a city in Liaoning province some 100 miles from North Korea. He started playing table tennis when he was five. By 14, he was playing for the Chinese national junior team. Eva Gui, an engineer in Beijing who was in South Paris Arena 4 with her 7-year-old son and 70-year-old-father to watch table tennis, called Long the biggest sports superstar in China. “All the children want to follow him.” says Gui.

“I’ve worked and played in table tennis for almost over 30 years,” says Long. “Table tennis has given me too many unforgettable memories. I’ve received much respect and many rewards. It's very hard to dislike table tennis.”

The GOAT has spoken.