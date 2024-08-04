Novak Djokovic, the all-time leader in men’s Grand Slam singles titles, with 24, won his first Olympic gold medal on Sunday at Roland Garros, defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the high-level final befitting perhaps the greatest tennis player of all-time, and his possible successor in that realm.

The match was grinding and grueling, with no service breaks in the regular run of play; neither player was much interested in capitulating to the others. The Serbian star now joins the Golden Slam club: players who have won all four major tournaments—the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open—and an Olympics gold. He joins Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams.

With the second set tiebreaker tied 2-2, Djokovic, 37, unleashed a devastating cross court-winner, on an Alcaraz service game, that granted him all momentum. Alcaraz committed a few unforced errors after that. After Djokovic’s ferocious match point winner, he looked up in the stands in disbelief. Following his handshake with Alcaraz, he fell to the Roland Garros clay, and knelt down for a moment. Djokovic, overcome with emotion, went back to his bench, put his head in a white towel and cried.

Djokovic has accomplished everything imaginable in tennis. But the Olympics will do that to you. Representing your country will do that to you.

Djokovic made no secret of his desire for an Olympic gold, as a career capstone. He now has it.

At 4-4 in the first set and Djokovic serving, Alcaraz, 21, had several opportunities to break his opponent. After executing a beautiful drop shot to stave off Alcaraz in that game, Djokovic let out a roar, his most emphatic gesture on the court to that point. Djokovic’s drop shot was on all day. He won that first-set tiebreaker in surprisingly easy fashion.

All day long, Alcaraz had sauce on shots. But he couldn’t solve the man who’s arguably the greatest defensive player in tennis history. Djokovic kept his stamina even after a handful of points that left him running to his water bottle. Djokovic visibly frustrated Alacaraz, who at one point kicked a ball into the net in anger.

The Spanish flags waving and hanging around Roland Garros outnumbered the Serbian ones. But Djokoic still earned his fair share of support. “Nole! Nole!” the appreciative fans in the stands chanted. You could hear cheers for Novak outside Court Philippe-Chatrier during the women’s doubles bronze medal match. Djokovic will always have his detractors. But his late-career excellence, and more gracious on-court demeanor the last few years, have gone a long way towards winning over the public skeptical of his Covid-era behavior and anti-vax stance. Playing in the Olympics—a tournament that many tennis pros skipped—should continue to boost his popularity.

The win comes a few weeks after Alcaraz routed Djokvic in straight sets at the Wimbledon final. “I feel like I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon,” Djokovic said before the final. “The way I move, the way I’m striking the ball. Not to take anything away from him winning the Wimbledon finals, he was dominating and deservedly a winner, but I feel more confident about myself and my chances in the finals.”

His self-assessment was quite accurate. Djokovic moved and struck. He proved he can still win more majors.

And he just joined the rare Olympic air.