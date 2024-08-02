These Are the CDC’s New Rules for Flying With Your Dog

The CDC recently announced new rules for pet-owners planning on flying with their dogs, a change they say will simplify the process for those arriving to the U.S. from countries that are “dog rabies-free” or low-risk. The new regulations apply to those entering the country by land, plane, or cruise.

Beginning August 1st, 2024, pet owners entering the United States are required to fill out a CDC Dog Import Form upon arrival in the U.S. Pet owners can fill out the form on their travel date—though the CDC recommends preparing ahead and completing it a few days or up to six months before traveling from a dog rabies-free or low-risk country.

The form will remain valid for 6 months and can be used multiple times for entry into the U.S. as long as the dog has not been in a high-rabies country. The form is free to fill out, but each pet will need its own form. To find out if a country is dog rabies-free or low-risk, check this website, which lists countries with high dog rabies risk.

Those traveling from countries with a high risk of rabies are required to fill out both the CDC Dog Import Form and have either a certification of U.S.-issued rabies vaccination form or a USDA-endorsed export health certificate.

All pets arriving from all countries must appear to be healthy upon arrival in the U.S., be at least six months of age, and have a microchip inserted before they are issued a rabies vaccine.

Previously, there wasn’t a form for dogs traveling into the U.S. from countries with low or no risk of rabies.

The United States has been free of dog rabies since 2007. The World Health Organization estimates that rabies kills an estimated 59,000 people a year across more than 150 countries, with almost all cases originating from the bite of an infected dog.