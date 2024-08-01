British swimmer Luke Greenbank, 26, was disqualified from the men’s 200-m backstroke on Wednesday, despite seemingly coming in first place during the heat he competed in.

Initially, Greenbank seemed happy with his impressive time of 1:56.08 when he exited the pool. However, when he looked at the scoreboard and saw that he had been disqualified, he dropped to his knees.

” he told reporters after the event, according to Manchester Evening News. “It’s really annoying. I feel like I’m on good form.”

Greenbank was disqualified for violating a World Aquatics rule which states that athletes must not stay underwater for more than 15 consecutive meters at the beginning of each turn. Greenbank failed to get his head above the water by the 15-meter mark during his third turn, disqualifying him from the race.

Greenbank had previously won a bronze medal in the event during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He also earned a silver medal for the 4x100-m medley during those Olympic Games. The 200-m backstroke was the only individual event he had qualified for in the 2024 Olympics.

The top 16 of those who competed in the heats were moved forward to compete in the semifinal, which took place later the same day. The finals for the men’s 200-m backstroke will take place on Thursday.