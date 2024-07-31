The Latest Olympic Star? A Chocolate Muffin

Move over, Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky. There’s a new celebrity that has taken center stage at the Paris Olympics: a delicious chocolate muffin.

The muffins are served in the Olympic Village and went viral after a series of TikToks by Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen. The 27-year-old athlete first shared a video featuring the muffin on July 25, where he gave them an 11/10 rating while sharing the other meals he’s eaten at the cafeteria center.

Since then, he’s posted numerous videos praising the gooey delight, calling it the “single greatest thing about the Olympic village so far” and declaring himself the “Olympic muffin man.” By TIME’s count, Christiansen has made 11 videos featuring the chocolate muffin.

Now Christiansen isn’t the only one enjoying and posting about the chocolate treat. Mongolian swimmer Enkhkhuslen Batbayar shared her review of the pastry on her page. Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen also mentioned the muffin in a post-win interview: “The dining hall has some great chocolate muffins. That’s what I’ll be having,” Wiffen told TIME of how he planned to celebrate.

Read More: Ireland Has Its Own Olympics Hero Who Wears Glasses

BMX Swiss Olympian Nikita Ducarroz shared her appreciation for the chocolate muffin in a TikTok video where she lamented missing the Olympics finals by coming 10th in the qualifying round. (Only nine athletes move on in the competition.) “At least you got to eat THE muffin,” commented one TikTok user on the account. “Emotional support chocolate muffins,” said another.

After days of amateur sleuths trying to track down the source of the muffins, French catering company Coup de Pates confirmed on LinkedIn Wednesday that their chocolate pastry has been receiving all the praise.

“We knew our Maxi Muffin with Intense Chocolate was something special... but we didn't expect it to spark such a chocolate storm! Thank you all for the love,” they wrote in a post.

Read More: What Olympic Athletes Eat to Have All That Energy

Coup de Pates did not respond to TIME’s request for comment on the muffins’ newfound fame in the Olympic Village. The muffins are on sale for food service professionals on the company’s e-commerce website. But while Coup de Pates shares a few recipes online, they don’t have a public recipe posted for the chocolate muffins.