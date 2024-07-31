More than 10 million people around the world develop dementia each year. And many people assume there’s nothing they can do to avoid that fate—that dementia is “one of these things that just happens,” says Gill Livingston, a professor in the department of brain sciences at University College London.

But a new report published in The Lancet says otherwise. Nearly half of dementia cases could, in fact, be prevented or delayed if people adopted certain habits, according to the report, which was written by a group of almost 30 experts convened by the Lancet and based on an analysis of hundreds of studies.

Some risk factors for dementia can be best addressed through policy solutions—for example, by passing climate policies that reduce the public’s exposure to air pollution, a risk factor for cognitive decline. But there’s also plenty that individuals can do. Even people with genetic risk factors for dementia may be able to extend their cognitively healthy lifespans if they take certain actions, says Livingston, lead author of the report.

Here’s where to start, according to the latest research.

Keep your brain busy

Research suggests people who get a strong early-life education, as well as those who work mentally stimulating jobs during midlife, are at decreased risk of developing dementia later on. But even if neither of those are the case for you, there’s still plenty you can do to keep your mind sharp.

Aim to have plenty of new and varied experiences that get the brain working in different ways, Livingston suggests—things like learning a new skill, reading a book (especially one outside your usual genre), or traveling somewhere you’ve never been. Variety is key, Livingston emphasizes. “If you just do Sudoku, you become good at Sudoku, but that doesn’t generalize to the rest of your brain,” she says. “Your brain has lots of different functions, so the idea is to keep them all engaged.”

Socialize

One of the best ways to keep your brain busy, Livingston says, is by “talk[ing] to a variety of different people, because you don’t know what they’re going to say.” Doing so is a win-win: you’re keeping your brain sharp by coming up with responses and conversation topics, and getting plenty of social interaction at the same time.

Social contact is good for nearly all aspects of health, studies show—and that goes for cognitive health, too. People with active social calendars from midlife onward may be up to 50% less likely to experience cognitive decline as they age, relative to people who are more isolated, according to one research review from 2023. And there seems to be something special about friendship. Research suggests that people who socialize not just with family, but also with non-relatives, tend to have better cognitive performance as they get older.

Stay physically active

Being sedentary isn’t good for your physical, mental, or cognitive health. A 2023 study found a strong link between having 10 or more hours of sedentary time per day and being diagnosed with dementia. Conversely, studies suggest that regular exercise may slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by nearly half, and any kind of dementia by almost 30%.

The U.S. government recommends getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week to maintain good health and ward off chronic disease. But even if you can’t reach those benchmarks, doing anything is better than nothing. Virtually any amount of physical activity “really begins to shift the dial,” Livingston says. “You don’t have to be an ultramarathon runner”—just spend a little time each day moving in whatever way is enjoyable and sustainable for you.

And if you can, get moving outside. A 2022 study suggests spending time in green space may keep the mind healthy.

Wear a helmet

If your preferred form of exercise is a contact sport or an activity that comes with the risk of falling—like riding a bicycle—it’s crucial to wear a helmet when you do it. Suffering even one head injury over the course of your life may put you in danger of developing dementia, according to 2021 research.

Take care of your mental health

Another argument in favor of regular exercise: it may help prevent or treat depression, which is another well-established risk factor for dementia.

But, of course, exercise alone may not be enough to protect mental health. Psychotherapy and medication are considered the gold-standard treatments for depression, and a 2022 study found that people with depression who were treated using such methods had a significantly lower dementia risk than people with untreated depression.

Follow doctor’s orders

Many of the health metrics that come up doing a routine physical—including your levels of “bad” cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes risk, and weight—also have ties to dementia risk, studies suggest. Controlling these factors by exercising regularly; eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and other nutritious foods; and taking medication, if recommended by your physician, may help preserve your cognitive health, too.

Don’t drink too much or smoke

If you needed yet another reason to quit smoking, here’s one: current smokers may be up to 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than people who have never used cigarettes, according to a 2015 research review—but that increased risk seems to mostly disappear among former smokers. Quitting, in other words, seems to be beneficial for your health in numerous ways.

Excessive alcohol consumption can also harm the brain, studies suggest. Current U.S. dietary guidelines recommend that men have no more than two alcoholic beverages per day and women no more than one. And having even fewer than that is likely a good idea, according to a flurry of recent research. Increasingly, science suggests that the less you drink, the better for your brain and body.

Protect your senses

Hearing and vision loss are both associated with dementia, perhaps in part because these conditions decrease the brain’s exposure to external stimuli and in part because they make it harder to stay cognitively, physically, and socially active. While there are some things you can do proactively—such as keeping volume low when listening to music—both conditions can be somewhat unavoidable parts of aging.

If they happen to you, don’t delay getting treatment. Studies show that using hearing aids or correcting vision problems, such as by having cataracts removed, can slow one’s rate of cognitive decline.