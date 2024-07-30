Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva helped the country win its first-ever Olympic team medal in women’s gymnastics on Tuesday—while sporting a black eye.

Just before the women’s team competition at the Paris Summer Olympics began, Saraiva fell while warming up on the uneven bars. Photos showed the 24-year-old gymnast bleeding from a cut above her right eye and sporting what appeared to be a black eye. But after receiving medical aid, she returned to the competition wearing a bandage.

Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil receives medical treatment during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena in Paris on July 30. Tom Weller—VOIGT/Getty Images

“I could not see, it bled, but the team’s doctor told me everything was all right,” Saraiva said, as reported by the Associated Press. “I believe my knee hit my eye when I tripped. It’s not the first time it happens to me.”

“We are warriors,” she continued.

Saraiva went on to compete in all four events—uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise, and vault—for the team final.

“She’s tough,” NBC announcer Rich Lerner said during the broadcast.

Fans agreed, with many taking to social media to applaud the gymnast for her determination.

Flavia Saraiva, one of the veterans of the Brazilian team, had a bad fall in warm-up after landing on her face. Just minutes later, Flavia did a crucial bars routine for Brazil to keep them in medal-contention 🇧🇷 Just WOW pic.twitter.com/YdRQI8MzYs — Blind Landing Podcast (@BlindLandingPod) July 30, 2024

Flavia Saraiva is hard as nails, man. The 🇧🇷 Brazilian gymnast fell off eight feet from her bar and kneed herself, got a black eye, dusted herself off... and has secured her country's first ever medal in the event. #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/5teo8ld3PM — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 30, 2024

Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva fell off the bar during warm ups, patched up her eye, and went ahead to complete her routine 👏 💪 #OlympicGames #Olympics pic.twitter.com/SZaazsSyxW — ZEEZ 🌚 (@Swaggzeez1) July 30, 2024

Saraiva previously competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics held in 2021 and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.

Brazil earned the bronze medal for the women’s team final on Tuesday, while Italy won silver and the U.S. reclaimed gold.