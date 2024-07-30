Turkey passed a new law Tuesday aimed at removing millions of stray dogs that animal welfare activists worry could lead to a mass culling.

The legislation was approved in a marathon overnight session before the country’s parliament begins a summer recess in August. Its passage follows weeks of protests that have seen thousands take to the streets over the controversial legislation.

Local governments will now be required to house stray dogs in shelters and neuter, spay, and vaccinate them so that they can be adopted, The Independent reported.

But the lack of infrastructure for the estimated 4 million stray dogs—the country has 322 animal shelters with a capacity for 105,000 dogs, according to the legislation—alongside a provision to euthanize dogs showing aggressive behavior or with untreatable diseases has angered many.

The Turkish opposition has dubbed the legislation a “massacre law.”

“Since there are not enough places in the shelters—there are very few shelters in Turkey—a path has been opened for the killing (of strays),” veterinarian Turkan Ceylan told the Associated Press. “We animal rights activists know very well that this spells death.”

Supporters of the law say that the dogs create a dangerous environment for residents. Around 75 people, 44 of whom were children, have been killed as a result of traffic accidents caused by stray dogs, anti-stray advocate Murat Pinar told the Associated Press.

Some mayors of municipalities run by the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), have pledged not to enforce the bill.

However, the bill contains a provision that could force mayors who do not implement the law to spend up to two years in prison, leading some to worry that it will be used by the ruling AK party of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to target the opposition.

Erdoğan has called the law necessary to tackle the country’s “stray dog problem.”

The CHP has vowed to challenge the legislation at the country’s Supreme Court.