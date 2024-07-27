Vice President Kamala Harris—the current presumptive Democratic nominee for President after Joe Biden stepped down from the race—joined the app TikTok on July 25, and is already making an impression.

Having uploaded four videos so far, Harris had racked up 7 million likes and 2.7 million followers at the time of publication. The latest of these videos includes Harris with Lance Bass from the boy band NSYNC.

Bass looks at the camera and says: “Hey Kamala. What are we gonna say to Donald Trump in November?” He then pans to Harris, standing beside him. “Bye, bye, bye,” she says, then laughs. Cue the music: the song “Bye Bye Bye,” which NSYNC released in 2000.

The caption of the post quotes another lyric from the song: “Ain’t no lie.”

Harris, 59, joined Bass, 45, on the drag reality competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, urging Americans to vote. The appearance aired in the U.S. on Friday, but was taped a few weeks before President Biden dropped his re-election bid. One of Harris’ other TikTok videos chronicles her visit to the show.

“Hi, everyone. It’s Kamala Harris,” she said on the program. “Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love—openly and with pride.”

Included in the video is Bass, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and choreographer Jamal Sims, along with actors Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Jones.

This is just the latest step in the Harris campaign strategy of actively embracing younger voters, as well as the memes surrounding Harris since Biden endorsed her. Harris references the memes in her first video, where she says: “I’ve heard recently that I’ve been on the ‘For You Page,’ so I thought that I’d get on here myself.”

These memes include references to Charli XCX’s album “Brat”—ignited after the British pop star tweeted “kamala IS brat,” and mining of some of her more awkward moments as a Senator and Vice President.