Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Photos

Not even the pouring rain could dampen the mood as thousands of athletes and spectators alike gathered in Paris to kick off the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday. The spectacle was the first Olympic ceremony to be held outside a stadium, and featured several nods to French culture and performances by Lady Gaga and Mali-born French singer Aya Nakamura.
The opening ceremony, which was expected to be the largest in Olympic history both in geographical coverage and in number of viewers, began with a plume of blue, white, and red smoke before each delegation began floating along the Seine River, waving flags to the crowds gathered around the river bank. An estimated 10,500 athletes floated along an almost four mile route in almost 100 boats, passing several Olympic venues along the way, including the La Concorde Urban Park and the Grand Palais. Over 300,000 spectators were able to watch the ceremony from the banks of the Seine, with giant screens set up throughout the city for viewers across Paris.
The route will end opposite the Trocadero – the esplanade across from the Eiffel Tower where the Olympic cauldron will be lit and the Games will officially begin.