As the Paris Summer Olympic Games begin and competing rosters are set, athletes are preparing to answer one final question: who will win?

At these Summer Olympics, there will be 329 medal events—157 of which are for men, 152 for women, and 20 mixed-gender events. Overall, there are close to 1,000 medals to be snagged by any of the 206 countries in the International Olympic Committee (IOC)— each of which will have at least one athlete in Paris this summer.

Over the 19 days of competition, around 10,500 athletes will compete for medals in 32 sports, and for the first time they will do so with gender parity—with the same number of male and female athletes.

Historically, Team USA has dominated the Summer Olympics, entering Paris with 1,070 gold medals and 2,667 medals overall. Next, the Soviet Union garnered 1,009 medals. Great Britain and the People’s Republic of China have 916 and 636 respectively. There are more than 60 countries at these Olympics that have never earned an Olympic medal. And yet, all that could change over the next month.

Here are how many medals each country has won at the 2024 Paris Olympics: