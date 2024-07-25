Thousands of protesters against the war in Gaza swarmed outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

Pro-Palestinian activists, who promised a “day of rage” ahead of Netanyahu’s visit, marched through the streets to call for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and a “free Palestine.” Clashes broke out at times between demonstrators and law enforcement, which deployed pepper spray as parts of the crowd became “violent” and pushed up against police lines. At least 23 people were arrested across the capital, including six inside the House Gallery.

Netanyahu directly addressed the demonstrators outside the Capitol during his speech, which some members of Congress did not attend out of protest. “Many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers,” he said. “They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Netanyahu has become one of the world’s most controversial political figures in his relentless pursuit of Israel’s deadly military campaign in the Gaza Strip following attacks in October by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“We need to be out here. We need to say, ‘Not in our name’,” Irene Ippolito, a protester, told Al Jazeera. “As American citizens, we have to realize that this could not be taking place without our taxpayer dollars sending tons of weapons to Israel as it slaughters men, women and children in Gaza.”

Below, photos of the demonstrations and clashes in Washington on Wednesday.

Protest signage calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal is seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., ahead of a scheduled visit by Netanyahu on July 24, 2024. Mike Stewart—AP

Pro-Palestinian activists wave the Palestinian flag as they march through Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Alex Wong—Getty Images

Police and protesters face off during a pro-Palestinian protest in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Mike Stewart—AP

Demonstrators gather on Capitol Hill on July 24, 2024, to protest Netanyahu’s visit and Israel’s war in Gaza. Michael A. McCoy—Getty Images

Activists burn an effigy of Netanyahu near the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024. Alex Wong—Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters and police clash at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Matthew Hatcher—AFP/Getty Images

Protesters write ‘Free Gaza’ on the Freedom Bell at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Michael A. McCoy—Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters use colored smoke flares outside Union Station on July 24, 2024. Graeme Sloan—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Law enforcement officials detain a Pro-Palestinian protester at Union Station on July 24, 2024. Matthew Hatcher—AFP/Getty Images

An effigy of Netanyahu stands out in a crowd of protesters demonstrating on Capitol Hill on July 24, 2024. Michael A. McCoy—Getty Images

Orthodox Jews stand among protesters near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Mike Stewart—AP

Demonstrators react after being exposed to a chemical irritant on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Jose Luis Magana—AP

Police detain a protester as Netanyahu speaks to Congress in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2024. Graeme Sloan—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Activists celebrate as they burn flags and an effigy of Netanyahu during a pro-Palestinian protest on July 24, 2024. Alex Wong—Getty Images