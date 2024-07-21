Read Kamala Harris’ Statement on Biden Dropping Out

Vice President Kamala Harris declared her candidacy for President on Sunday, vowing to build on President Joe Biden’s legacy and secure the Democratic nomination after he withdrew from the 2024 race amid mounting concerns about his age and ability to compete with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued through the Biden-Harris campaign, Harris expressed gratitude for Biden’s endorsement, emphasizing her commitment to earning the nomination. "I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she declared. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

Harris, 59, has been a historic figure in American politics, becoming the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent to serve as Vice President. Her career path has been marked by groundbreaking achievements and challenges, including a brief and turbulent run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before joining forces with Biden.

Biden’s decision to back Harris, made public on social media, came after weeks of internal party debate over his re-election viability following a poorly received debate performance against Trump. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," Biden wrote, urging Democrats to unite behind Harris to defeat Trump. The endorsement also signaled a shift in Democratic strategy, leaving the party to grapple with whether to fully embrace Harris or explore alternative nominees in the coming weeks.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” Harris said in her statement. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Trump’s campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles swiftly criticized Harris, asserting she would be “even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden.” In a statement, they lambasted both Biden and Harris for what they termed as failed leadership and policy shortcomings, describing Harris as Biden’s “Enabler-in-Chief.”

Despite the endorsement from Biden, Harris may face skepticism within her own party, with recent polling showing mixed opinions on her candidacy. According to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted July 5-9, Harris polled about the same as Biden against Trump in head-to-head matchups, though a July 13-16 Economist/YouGov poll found that Harris would perform slightly worse than Biden.

Harris, a former prosecutor and U.S. Senator from California, has navigated a varied political career, grappling with issues ranging from criminal justice reform to economic policy. As Vice President, she has mostly focused on efforts to stem illegal immigration and advocate for reproductive rights amid mounting challenges from conservative legal rulings.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled to start on Aug. 19, is expected to serve as a crucial testing ground for Harris’ candidacy as she seeks to rally support and define her vision for the country’s future.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”