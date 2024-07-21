President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek re-election, a decision that upends the 2024 presidential contest. The move marks a stunning reversal for the 81-year-old leader, who had steadfastly insisted on continuing his campaign despite mounting doubts about his age and vigor. He has now endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

In a letter posted on social media, Biden acknowledged the growing concerns within his party and the nation about his ability to effectively challenge former President Donald Trump in a rematch. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," he wrote, adding that he would focus on fulfilling his duties as President for the remainder of his term.

The decision, which Biden is expected to discuss further in an address to the nation later this week, follows weeks of internal turmoil and external pressure from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and key allies who were increasingly convinced that his candidacy could lead to a catastrophic defeat in November.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he wrote in a second social media post. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Biden's withdrawal comes on the heels of a disastrous debate performance against Trump last month, where he appeared frail and struggled to articulate his positions effectively. The debate, widely seen as a turning point, exposed vulnerabilities and concerns about his age that had been simmering since his initial run against Trump in 2020.

The President's decision not to seek re-election marks a historic moment in American politics, as it's the first time in decades that a sitting President has chosen not to pursue a second term. It draws parallels to President Lyndon B. Johnson's decision in 1968 to withdraw from the Democratic primary race amid growing discontent over his handling of the Vietnam War. Biden, whose political career spans over five decades, leaves behind a complex legacy as the oldest President in American history. His presidency has been marked by efforts to navigate a deeply divided nation, address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and implement ambitious legislative agendas despite fierce partisan opposition.

For the Democratic Party, Biden's exit injects uncertainty into an already tumultuous election cycle. With just over 100 days until Election Day, Democrats now face the urgent task of selecting a new nominee capable of rallying the party and confronting Trump, who leads in most major polls.

Following Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election, here’s what happens now.

Who picks the nominee?

After Biden's decision to withdraw, the Democratic Party now faces the critical task of selecting a new nominee to challenge Trump. While Vice President Kamala Harris is widely considered a front-runner for the nomination—and has received Biden’s endorsement—her ascension to the top of the ticket is not guaranteed.

Democratic delegates, who will convene at the party's national convention starting on Aug. 19 in Chicago, hold the authority to choose the presidential nominee. The process of selecting a new candidate is expected to begin with a virtual roll call in early August, where delegates are expected to cast their votes. Approximately 4,700 delegates will participate in this pivotal decision-making process, with about 4,000 previously pledged to Biden now free to support alternative candidates.

In the event that no single candidate secures a majority of votes in the initial round, a scenario that could potentially lead to an open convention, superdelegates—comprising 700 unpledged delegates—would retain the ability to vote in subsequent rounds. This setup emphasizes the importance of behind-the-scenes negotiations and coalition-building among Democratic leaders and contenders as they vie for delegate support.

While Harris remains a leading contender due to her proximity to Biden and significant party support, recent polling indicates a mixed reception among voters regarding her candidacy compared to Biden's. According to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted July 5-9, Harris polled about the same as Biden against Trump in head-to-head matchups, though a July 13-16 Economist/YouGov poll found that Harris would perform slightly worse than Biden. No other Democrats immediately pledged to challenge Harris for the nomination, but possible contenders include California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Additionally, under federal election regulations, funds in Biden's campaign account could be transferred to Harris if she became the nominee since her name is on the paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission. But if Harris is not the nominee, it could get more complicated. However, the campaign could still transfer its funds to the DNC or a super PAC that intends to back the new ticket.

The outcome of the delegate vote in early August will therefore carry profound implications not only for the Democratic Party's electoral prospects but also for the broader political landscape as the nation approaches a pivotal election season.

What would an open convention look like?

In the absence of a clear frontrunner, an open and contested convention for the Democratic Party could unfold as a high-stakes battleground where contenders vie for delegate support—a scenario that last took place in 1968.

An open convention would likely see candidates scrambling to secure the requisite support from delegates spread across the country. Each candidate would need signatures from at least 300 delegates to get their name in the roll call vote.

In the event that no candidate commands a majority in the initial round of voting, the convention could devolve into multiple rounds of balloting. In 1924, the Democratic Party's prolonged convention required 103 rounds of voting, highlighting the chaotic nature and potential pitfalls of extended deliberations, according to Julian Zelizer, a political historian at Princeton University. While party leaders and superdelegates would eventually enter the fray to break deadlocks, the spectacle of competing factions within the party negotiating in real-time could overshadow efforts to present a unified front against the Republican nominee.

What are the legal hurdles the Democratic Party faces?

Some Republicans have warned that they would try to complicate any efforts to replace Biden as the party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential election since he was the overwhelming winner of the party’s primaries.

“Every state has its own system, and in some of these, it’s not possible to simply just switch out a candidate,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said on ABC’s This Week just hours before Biden’s announcement to withdraw, suggesting that there could be grounds to challenge whether such replacement efforts comply with existing state election laws.

“I think they would run into some legal impediments in at least a few of these jurisdictions,” Johnson added. “We’ll see how it plays out.”

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, released a memo in June that outlined the intricate and state-specific processes that govern the replacement of a presidential candidate. The memo claimed that several battleground states, including Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia, have stringent ballot access deadlines or unclear procedures for candidate substitutions, which could provoke a legal battle after Biden dropped out of the race.

