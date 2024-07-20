Breaking Down the Trump Family Line of Succession

At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump officially assumed his role as the GOP’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election and announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.

It was not just the patriarch of the Trump family that took center stage at the RNC, but Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who also addressed the crowd. Trump’s wife Melania and his daughter Ivanka were present at the convention, though they did not speak.

With the Trumps firmly in the limelight, here is a breakdown of the business mogul and former President’s family tree.

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump’s eldest son, and one of three children from his first marriage with the late Ivana Trump, has assumed a public-facing role throughout his father’s business and political career. He serves as executive vice president in The Trump Organization and often defends his father’s Make America Great Again platform. At the time of publication, Trump Jr. has over 11 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and often uses his profile to champion his father’s campaign. Over a decade before his father was elected president in 2016, Trump Jr. was arrested for "public intoxication" in downtown New Orleans.

In 2021, Trump Jr. launched a hunting- and outdoors-focused lifestyle media brand called Field Ethos.

He was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. He is now engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, a former prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, also took to the stage at the RNC. Guilfoyle, 55, is the former wife of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and served as the first lady of San Francisco in the first two years Newsom served as Mayor, from 2003 to 2005.

Guilfoyle has a son, Ronan, from a previous marriage to businessman Eric Villency, who she wed after Newsom.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. Jim Watson—Getty Images

Kai Trump

Trump Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kai Trump, addressed the crowd at the RNC to “show a side of [her] grandpa that people don’t usually see,” making her public speaking debut. Kai, 17, is an avid golfer, and is on the varsity team at her high school in Florida.

Donald Trump Jr. claps as his daughter Kai Madison Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Bill Clark—Getty Images

Donald Trump III

Donald Trump III is 15 years old. His IMDB lists four credits.

Tristan Trump

Tristan Trump, second son to Trump Jr., is 12 years old. In October 2023, Trump Jr. posted “happy birthday” to his son on Instagram, the note accompanied with a photo of all five of his children around a Tampa Bay Buccaneers birthday cake.

Spencer Trump

The Trump heir’s fourth child, Spencer, is 11. Trump Jr. has posted pictures of the two fishing together on his Instagram, and also posted a happy birthday tribute to his youngest son last year.

Chloe Trump

Trump Jr.’s youngest child, Chloe, turned 10 last month. Her father has posted pictures of her helping him fish and of her with her grandpa at Trump Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ivanka Trump

Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has frequently accompanied him on the campaign trail or acted as a surrogate for her father. During her father’s presidency, Ivanka, 42, was a senior advisor in his administration, and also was the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Since her father’s presidency, though, she has retreated from politics and the public eye. She did not speak at the 2024 RNC, but she did make an appearance on computer scientist Lex Fridman’s podcast, which was released in early July.

Jared Kushner, at the time White House Senior Advisor, and Ivanka Trump attend a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. in 2018. Michael Reynolds—Getty Images

Jared Kushner

Ivanka’s husband, 43, is a business mogul in his own right. The CEO of New Jersey real estate empire Kushner Companies and publisher of the New York Observer is the son of Charles Kushner, a real estate developer who founded Kushner Companies..

The Kushner-Trump couple reported between $172m and $640m in outside income while working in the White House, according to analysis by CREW. after Trump left the White House, Kushner's private equity firm received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Arabella Kushner

Ivanka and Kushner’s oldest child, Arabella, is 13 and had her Bat Mitzvah in June 2023. After her grandfather was elected, Arabella occasionally joined her mom at the White House for official state visits and duties and also visited the Supreme Court. As displayed on Ivanka’s public Instagram profile, Arabella plays piano, rides horses, and practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Joseph Kushner

The couple’s eldest son, Joseph Kushner, 10, shares a name with Jared’s grandfather, a real estate developer and investor.

Theodore Kushner

Kushner and Ivanka’s youngest child, Theodore, is 8 years old. Ivanka has shared multiple milestones of her son's life on Instagram, including his birth and his first steps.

Eric Trump

Former President Trump’s son Eric, 40, maintains less of a public persona than his older brother, but still has a leading presence in the Trump family business. Eric spoke at the RNC in defense of his father’s presidential candidacy. Eric, like his brother, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization.

Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Lara Trump

Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, is a CBS producer. She took center stage at the 2024 RNC, closing the second day of the convention. She focused her speech on Trump’s role as grandparent to her children with Eric.

Lara, 41, has co-chaired the Republican National Committee since March 2024, and has been a major fundraiser for the party, helping them rake in more than $280 million since March. In the past few years, she has risen the ranks in the Republican party, and is overseeing the organization’s early voting drive, dubbed “Swamp the Vote,” a nationwide initiative to encourage Republicans to vote by mail.

Read More: The Lara Trump Project

Laura Trump speaks at the NCGOP state convention alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on June 5, 2021, in Greenville, North Carolina. Melissa Sue Gerrits—Getty Images

Eric Trump Jr.

Eric Trump Jr., named after his father, is 6 years old. His mother has posted multiple pictures on her Instagram account of him and his sister with their grandpa, including one for Father’s Day this year.

Carolina Trump

Carolina Trump is the former President's 10th grandchild, and the youngest currently. She is 4 years old.

Tiffany Trump

Donald Trump’s fourth child, Tiffany, stood with her father in the arena at the RNC. Tiffany, 30, is Trump's only child with second wife and actress Marla Maples, to whom he was married between 1993 and 1999. In 2011, Tiffany released a pop song called “Like a Bird.” She has spoken to the public a few times during her father’s political career, and made a speech during the 2016 RNC.

Tiffany Trump walks with her husband Michael Boulos on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. Andrew Harnik—Getty Images

Michael Boulos

Michael Boulos is a businessman, who’s family, according to Page Six, founded SCOA Nigeria and Boulos Enterprises. He married Tiffany in November 2022.

Barron Trump

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, now 18, largely stays out of the limelight. Throughout his childhood and his father’s presidency, Barron attended private high schools in the New York, Washington D.C., and Palm Beach areas.

Barron Trump during a campaign event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Eva Marie Uzcategui—Bloomberg

In May 2024, Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, though he has not announced where he will attend college. Barron joined his father on the campaign trail in July at a rally in Doral, Florida.