See the Most Memorable Looks From the Republican National Convention

On Thursday night in Milwaukee, one of the more theatrical moments of an already splashy Republican National Convention occurred when wrestler Hulk Hogan took to the stage to rip off his blazer and black t-shirt, unveiling a bright red Trump-Vance tank top. The dramatic reveal was one of many showy sartorial statements made during the convention, where the attire was flashy, bold, and flamboyantly patriotic.

American flags were omnipresent in every possible iteration, printed and strewn across all manner of clothing and accessories, in varying states of bedazzlement—among them, a reimagining of the stars and stripes as a voluminous gown, a fringed flag-inspired vest, and sky-high stilettos. Classic symbols of Americana also prevailed: cowboy hats and boots were bountiful on the convention floor, as were denim and red, white and blue palettes. Red, long the symbolic shade of the GOP, was, unsurprisingly, one of the most favored colors of the convention, with both Melania Trump and Usha Vance donning it on the final night and nearly all of the men in the Trump camp wearing ties that resembled Trump’s signature red one. Meanwhile, patriotic costuming that ran the gamut from Uncle Sam ensembles to Revolutionary War getups (a seeming nod to the Tea Party movement) abounded.

However, nothing may have reflected the palpable fervor for the future of the GOP at the RNC than the widespread presence of Trump iconography. Trump-Vance campaign merchandise, MAGA hats, and official Trump-branded attire were all sported proudly. The most unexpected, yet ubiquitous example of the fevered excitement for Trump at the RNC? The DIY ear bandages that delegates and Trump supporters wore in reference to the white rectangular bandage that the former president has worn prominently since the assassination attempt at his rally last week.

Here, some of the most memorable looks from the 2024 Republican National Convention.

