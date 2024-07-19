Why Is July’s Full Moon Called a Buck Moon?

Make sure to go outside this weekend so you can see July’s full moon!

Known as the Buck Moon, the full moon will reach peak illumination in the U.S. at 6:17 a.m. ET Sunday, July 21. The full moon will still be visible throughout the weekend, from Friday night up until Monday morning.

The term “Buck Moon” is a reference to male deer, which are also called bucks. In late spring, male deer start to grow new antlers, and these new antlers, coated in velvety fur, can be fully visible by July, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The name “Buck Moon” comes from Algonquin tribes that lived in what is now the northeastern U.S., according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

July’s full moon has other names too. Some Indigenous groups have dubbed it the Salmon Moon because its timing aligns with salmon runs, which is when the fish migrate up rivers each year. Others have called it the Thunder Moon because of the early summer’s frequent thunderstorms. Europeans refer to the full moon as the Hay Moon because early summer is typically when haymaking takes place.

This year’s Buck Moon coincides with a significant space moment: The 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon. As Armstrong climbed down the ladder to take the first human steps on the moon, he famously said: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for all mankind.” More than half a billion people watched the historic moment on television.

The next full moon after this weekend will occur on Aug. 19. Known as the Sturgeon Moon, it will also be visible for about three days, from the morning of Aug. 18 through the morning of Aug. 21, according to NASA.