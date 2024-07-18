Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Must Ask Joe Biden to Step Aside

For a few tense moments in the late afternoon of Saturday, June 13th, the country gasped as the specter of assassinations-past rifled its way into a Trump rally in Butler, Pa. Two dead, including the sniper, and two critically injured, while former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet on his right ear.

Shock at the shooting, relief that the sniper’s target survived intact.

So, what has changed?

Overnight, Trump has become an icon, a more formidable, vital candidate. The Trump brand has been reinvigorated, thanks to an inexplicable lapse by the Secret Service, and the faulty marksmanship of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

In Milwaukee, Trump has hit the MAGA-Republican Party’s sweet spot with his selection of Ohio Senator J. D. Vance as his running mate—a youthful, articulate, intellectually agile pugilist.

Read More: Why Republicans Are Patching Their Ears

As a result, President Joe Biden’s acknowledged vulnerability in the electoral college duel has become more pronounced. The Democratic Party’s prospects for electoral victory on November 5th are evaporating.

And in what may be seen as a sign from The Almighty, President Biden has COVID-19.

The call for swift action to reverse circumstances has arrived. So, what must be done? And how?

President Biden must accept that his candidacy at the top of the ticket is standing in the way of defeating Trump and preventing the enactment of Project 2025. Nothing surpasses the urgency of persuading him to relinquish his quest for re-election.

This won’t be done easily, given Biden’s long-standing resolve:“I’m the only one who can beat him.”

However, given growing public awareness that Congressional leaders and major donors have now delivered uniformly stark messages to Biden—Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jefferies, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and others—the drums and bugles of the Democratic Party are beginning to sound with Whitmanesque force.

One giant step remains to be taken.

The moment has arrived for former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the two people who have the standing and status to break the paralysis gripping the Democratic Party, to make their move—before Trump, the battle-scarred icon, and his running mate, Vance, emerge from Milwaukee to vivify the political landscape.

If they share the burgeoning belief that Trump’s re-election is tantamount to a toppling of the republic envisioned by the founders, they must move fast, disregard protocol and politesse, and take urgent action to give voters a choice that offers vigorous, effective global leadership for the balance of the decade and beyond.