Fourteen-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player in Major League Soccer history on Wednesday night—and probably the youngest to play in any of the biggest professional sports leagues in the world.

Sullivan was 14 years, 293 days old when he entered Philadelphia’s home game as a substitute in the 85th minute against the New England Revolution. That makes him about two weeks younger than Freddy Adu when he made his MLS debut in 2004 for DC United.

Sullivan made his debut moments after his brother, 20-year-old Quinn, scored a goal to put Philadelphia up 5-1.

Welcome to the show, Cavan Sullivan.



The 14-year-old becomes the youngest player to debut in MLS history.

Cavan Sullivan, who replaced forward Tai Baribo, got a handful of touches in the final minutes of the Union’s blowout win. He even recorded his first shot on goal, blasting it at New England’s net from outside the penalty area in the final minute of injury time, but it was comfortably saved by Aljaz Ivacic.

“Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today,” Adu wrote on social media. “That’s a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man.”

"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today," Adu wrote on social media. "That's a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man."

Sullivan is younger than any player who has appeared in the NBA, NHL, NFL, NWSL, WNBA, or MLB since at least 1970, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The youngest debut in the five biggest soccer leagues around the world since at least 1988, according to FBRef.com, was Ethan Nwaneri, who came on for Arsenal in 2022 at 15 years, 181 days.

Sullivan was born in Philadelphia to two soccer-playing parents, and he joined the Union’s youth academy four years ago. He made his professional debut in March for the Philadelphia Union II in MLS’ developmental league.

Future with Manchester City

In May, Sullivan signed a contract—described as the largest homegrown contract in MLS history, though financial details of the deal were not disclosed—that would see him transfer to the English Premier League’s Manchester City after he turns 18 in 2027.

Sullivan told ESPN that while he has always wanted to kick off his career in his hometown of Philadelphia, it was the collaboration between the Union and Man City that “did it” for him. “I always watch Man City. They’re like every kid’s dream team,” he said. “I sat with my family and my agents and we decided that it was the best plan.”

When asked in May about the possibility of breaking Adu’s longstanding record as the youngest ever MLS player, Sullivan said: “I think it would be cool to obviously have my first record, but it doesn’t really matter to me if I beat it or not. I mean, everyone’s on their own journey. It’s not really where you start, it’s about where you finish.”