The death of a Malaysian TikTok user has prompted the government to look into criminalizing cyberbullying and increasing accountability among internet service providers.

Rajeswary Appahu was found dead from apparent suicide on July 5, a day after the 30-year-old lodged a police report over online threats she had received, local media reported. That led to two people pleading guilty before the courts on Tuesday over communication offenses on TikTok, with one of them receiving a 100 ringgit ($21.40) fine as punishment.

Such investigations and prosecutions are difficult because there are no specific provisions for cyberbullying under Malaysian laws, according to Law Minister Azalina Othman Said. The government will consider proposals to define “cyberbullying” and make it a crime under the Penal Code, she added.

“Cyberbullying isn’t a new issue in Malaysia, and each year, we are shocked by news of individuals being bullied, which end with them taking their own lives,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

The government is also refining policy on proposals to draft a bill to increase internet service providers’ accountability on matters of security, she said. It would provide enforcement officers new powers to work closely with internet service providers to protect online users, she said.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said separately it would work with the police to facilitate public complaints on cyberbullying. The commission also planned to hold a nationwide tour to spread its anti-bullying message, it said in a statement Saturday.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental-health crisis or contemplating suicide, call or text 988. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider. For international resources, click here.