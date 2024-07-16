  • Sports
  • Soccer

Gareth Southgate Resigns as Manager of England’s Men’s Soccer Team

1 minute read
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks dejected after collecting his Runners Up Medal after the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Dan Mullan—Getty Images
By Gabriela Mello / Bloomberg

The manager of England’s men’s soccer team Gareth Southgate resigned after a narrow loss to Spain in the final of the European Football Championship.

Southgate said “it’s time for change, and for a new chapter,” in a statement on Tuesday. The England manager faced personal criticism in the early stages of the tournament as his team narrowly won their first games.

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com