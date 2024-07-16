Gareth Southgate Resigns as Manager of England’s Men’s Soccer Team

The manager of England’s men’s soccer team Gareth Southgate resigned after a narrow loss to Spain in the final of the European Football Championship.
Southgate said “it’s time for change, and for a new chapter,” in a statement on Tuesday. The England manager faced personal criticism in the early stages of the tournament as his team narrowly won their first games.
