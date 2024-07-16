An Australian politician has called for the deportation of Tenacious D, the comedy-rock duo of Kung Fu Panda actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, after Gass apparently made remarks wishing for the death of former U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during a concert in Sydney on Sunday, less than 24 hours after an assassination attempt against the Republican nominee at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Videos have circulated on social media that show Black singing “Happy Birthday” to Gass during a show on July 14—Gass’ 64th birthday—and then asking Gass to make a wish before blowing out candles on a cake.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass can be heard saying.

Tenacious D "Don't miss miss Trump next time"



These people are sick and want you dead pic.twitter.com/3qaVioquGu — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) July 15, 2024

“I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday,” Ralph Babet, a senator for Victoria of the United Australia Party, said in a public letter posted on X on Tuesday. “To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form.”

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024

Babet, who has previously expressed support for Trump, said the duo, who are touring through Australia and New Zealand this month, should be “immediately removed from the country.” Babet also called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to join in his denouncement of the comedian-musicians and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas.

“This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President,” Babet said. “Anything less than deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump.”

Tenacious D could not be reached by TIME for comment but did not respond to requests from Deadline or Variety. “Sources with direct knowledge” told TMZ that Black was not aware of what Gass was going to say and that he doesn’t condone violence.

Black and Gass have both previously been outspoken in their opposition to Trump. Last month, the duo announced a series of “Rock D Vote” concerts in U.S. political battleground states to try to boost turnout for the November election. Black also recently appeared at a star-studded pro-Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles, where he joked, if Biden wins, “I’m pretty sure I’m going to get a sweet shout-out in his victory speech.”