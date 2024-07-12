Santa Fe, N.M. — A New Mexico judge on Friday threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”
Baldwin cried and embraced his attorneys after the decision was announced.
___
Dalton reported from Los Angeles.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Inside the Health Crisis of a Texas Bitcoin Town
- Lionel Messi Isn't Finished Yet
- The Lara Trump Project
- 4 Signs Your Body Needs a Break
- Fiji’s Fiery Battle Against Plastics
- Column: AI-Driven Behavior Change Could Transform Health Care
- How to Watch Lost in 2024 Without Setting Yourself Up for Disappointment
- Get Our Paris Olympics Newsletter in Your Inbox
Contact us at letters@time.com