The Milwaukee Police Department referred felony murder charges against four individuals in connection to the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell, the 43-year-old Black man who died after being pinned down by security guards outside a Hyatt hotel in the city’s downtown area.

Police referred the charges on July 5, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing them, police said in a press release on Friday. The District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. Police said in the press release that they also referred an “underlying charge of battery” against the individuals.

Police declined to disclose the names of the individuals, saying that they only do so if criminal charges have been issued. Currently, no one has been charged or arrested, police said.

On June 30, Mitchell went to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Local authorities said that he was forcibly escorted out and restrained after an altercation with security guards allegedly became physical. When police arrived, Mitchell was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Witness cellphone footage showed Mitchell had been pinned down by four security guards, with at least one of the guards kneeling on Mitchell’s back.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by Mitchell’s family, said in a statement that the news was “a significant step toward justice.” He highlighted the need to press the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to formally file the charges for the individuals involved “to truly be held accountable.”

“We are grateful for the referral of these charges, as they underscore the severity of the actions that led to D’Vontaye’s sudden and untimely death,” Crump said. “While this development cannot undo the pain and loss experienced by D’Vontaye’s family, it is a crucial part of the process to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Our fight is far from over, and we remain committed to D’Vontaye’s family in their pursuit of justice.”

