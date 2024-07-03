See the Destructive Impact of Hurricane Beryl in Photos

Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 season in the Atlantic, has already broken storm records as it ravages through the Caribbean. Power lines have been brought down, homes flattened, and streets flooded across multiple southeastern Caribbean Islands. The death toll has risen to at least seven people, according to CNN.

Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada are among the countries affected. In many of these places, the devastation is widespread: on Union Island, 90% of the houses have been “severely damaged or destroyed,” according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The storm is not done yet, as it continues its path through the Caribbean. In preparation, a hurricane warning is currently in effect in Jamaica and officials have activated natural disaster response protocols. The Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness imposed a curfew for July 3, advising people to stay inside between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the storm is then set to arrive at the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico on Friday.

Late Monday, Beryl became the earliest storm in history to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, peaking with winds of 165 m.p.h. Tuesday before weakening to a Category 4, now with 145 m.p.h. winds.

Here are photographs showcasing the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl.

A boat ended up in a tree after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in Oistins gardens, Christ Church, Barbados on July 1, 2024. Randy Brooks—AFP/Getty Images

Members of Barbados National Armed Forces clear a street of sand as it gets flooded by sea water after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in Oistins, Barbados on July 1, 2024. Chandan Khanna—AFP/Getty Images

Strong winds blow as Hurricane Beryl approaches Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024. Chandan Khanna—AFP/Getty Images

A woman runs as water from the sea floods a street after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in the parish of Saint James, Barbados, near Bridgetown on July 1, 2024. Chandan Khanna—AFP/Getty Images

Residents clear boat from the street as it gets flooded after the hurricane Beryl passes in the parish of Saint James, Barbados, near to Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024. Chandan Khanna—AFP/Getty Images

A man walks near damaged vehicles after devastating floods swept through the town after Hurricane Beryl passed off the Venezuelan coast, in Cumanacoa, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Samir Aponte—Reuters

Residents fix the roof of their flooded house after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024. Victor Gonzalez—AFP/Getty Images

Essential supplies are being loaded onto a vessel at Grenada Yacht Club, destined for the island of Carriacou which was hit hard by Hurricane Beryl, in St. George’s, Grenada, on July 2, 2024. Curlan Chrissey Campbell—Reuters

Neighbors look out at beach erosion and a fallen tree the day after Hurricane Beryl hit St. James, Barbados, on July 2, 2024. Ricardo Mazalan—AP

Boats damaged by Hurricane Beryl wade in the water at the Bridgetown Fisheries, Barbados, on July 2, 2024. Ricardo Mazalan—AP

Ingrie Sewell (L) and Gary Williams wait for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 3, 2024. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

People stand in front of waves crashing against the shore as Hurricane Beryl moves south of the island, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on July 2, 2024. Erika Santelices—Reuters