Tensions are growing between Team Green and Team Black in House of the Dragon, and as the threat of war looms over Westeros, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is working against the hasty suggestions of the men on her council. She pushes back against her advisors’ proposals and puts the safety of her children first. In Episode 3, we see Rhaenyra sit down with her step-daughter Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) and task her with taking Rhaenyra’s three children to safety in Pentos. At first, Rhaena feels that the task at hand is not as important as going into battle with her sister and the others, until she is told she’d also be traveling with four dragon eggs, which are “the hope for the future.”

The chest containing the dragon eggs is opened and we see three eggs that Game of Thrones fans might recognize: a green one, a black one, and a gold one. The director of Episode 3, Geeta Vasant Patel, spoke to Mashable and confirmed that the eggs featured in last night’s episode are indeed the ones gifted to Daenerys in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones by Master Illyrio Mopatis (Roger Allam) after she marries Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). “All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene,” she says.

The events that take place in House of the Dragon are different from the book it’s based on. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the eggs were stolen by a noblewoman named Elissa Farman during the reign of Jaehaerys I. Elissa, the lover of Princess Rhaena Targaryen (not to be confused with Rhaena from House of the Dragon, different generations), sailed to Braavos where she sold the eggs to pay for voyages. Per Mashable, the eggs’ journey to Illyrio Mopatis isn’t detailed in depth, but it’s theorized they were continuously sold until they made their way to him.

Now that Patel has confirmed this major plot point, viewers can begin to theorize about what happens to the fourth egg. One leading theory that has emerged: that it becomes Rhaena’s dragon.