Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, was making its way through the South Eastern portion of the Caribbean as of Monday afternoon. The hurricane reached Grenada's Carriacou Island on Monday morning where it brought winds of 150 miles per hour.

The storm, which is forecasted to bring “life-threatening winds and storm surge,” has already triggered power outages and floods on other Caribbean islands, such as Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Tobago, and Grenada on Monday as well.

The hurricane is then expected to continue westward over the course of the next four to five days, where it will likely pass through Jamaica on Wednesday before reaching the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti are also expected to feel the impact of the storm, though they will be further from the eye than other islands.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm is “extremely dangerous.”

Hurricane Beryl is the only category 4 storm on record in the month of June, causing an exceptionally aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season this year, which usually peaks between the months of August and October.