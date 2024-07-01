Some of Taylor Swift’s most famous stage clothes, music awards, and story boards will go on display later this month on July 27 as part of the London Victoria & Albert Museum’s exhibit called Taylor Swift | Song Book Trail. The exhibit, located in South Kensington, is free to the public with no pre-booking or tickets required, according to the museum’s website.

We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A [Victoria & Albert Museum] this summer, each celebrating a chapter in the artist’s musical journey,” Kate Bailey, a Senior Curator wrote on the museum’s website. “Taylor Swift’s songs, like objects, tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature. We hope this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.”

The collection will explore 16 different looks worn by the pop-star, and items on display will include the customized cowboy boots she wore in 2007 when she first broke into the country music scene, and the black ruffled dress she wore in the music video for her new song Fortnight. The collection will also include musical instruments and other items on loan from Swift’s personal archive that will be on display for the first time.

The exhibit will only be available for a limited time, and will close on Sep. 8, 2024. Swift, 34, has spent much of the last month on tour across several locations in the U.K., including Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London. She will continue to perform shows across Europe throughout the summer before returning to London again in late August, and subsequently touring in Canada.