Why New Targaryens Keep Popping Up on House of the Dragon

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Following the Episode 2 reveal that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the late King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) had a third son, Daeron Targaryen, who has been hanging out in Oldtown this whole time, the third episode of House of the Dragon's second season introduced yet another character with Targaryen heritage.

As Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) got ready for a evening out in King's Landing with his Kingsguard buddies, he didn't know that one of his uncles would apparently be present at the tavern where he was planning to drink the night away. In fact, he doesn't even know that this supposed uncle exists.

Before Aegon's arrival at the pub, we got the lowdown on Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) straight from Ulf's own mouth. Stating that he was the grandson of King Jaehaerys the Conciliator (Michael Carter), the Targaryen king who put Viserys on the Iron Throne, Ulf described himself as "the son of Baelon the Brave, bastard brother to Prince Daemon and the late King Viserys."

Here's what to know about the significance of Ulf claiming to carry the blood of the dragon.

Who was Baelon the Brave?

In the very first scene of House of the Dragon's series premiere, we witnessed King Jaehaerys holding court at the Great Council at Harrenhal, the assembly at which the lords of the realm voted to pass over Jaehaerys' eldest grandchild, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), as his successor in favor of Jaehaerys' eldest male grandchild, Viserys.

The Great Council was made necessary by Jaehaerys outliving both of his sons, Aemon Targaryen—rider of Caraxes and father of Rhaenys—and Baelon Targaryen—rider of Vhagar and father of Viserys and Daemon—thereby creating a crisis of succession. While Baelon, who also briefly served as Jaehaerys' Hand of the King, died before he could ascend the throne, it's his bloodline that's currently creating all the trouble in Westeros.

Dubbed Baelon the Brave as a child after he hit Balerion the Black Dread—the largest dragon ever seen in Westeros—on the snout during his first visit to the Red Keep's dragonpit, Baelon went on to claim Vhagar as his mount and later married his sister, Alyssa, with whom he had two sons before her untimely death. Baelon never remarried after Alyssa, but, if Ulf's to be believed, it seems he didn't remain completely celibate.

Is Ulf really a Targaryen?

It's still unclear whether Ulf is truly Baelon's son. But thanks to George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the A Song of Ice and Fire companion novel on which House of the Dragon is based, we know that he's considered to be "dragonseed," a term used to describe illegitimate children of Targaryen descent who, by nature of their lineage, have the potential to bond with dragons. And it's a status that's going to turn him—and a few other recently introduced characters—into important players in the Targaryen civil war.

Ulf appears to be Team Black, as he referred to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as the "one true queen" and Jace (Harry Collett) as the "rightful heir to the Iron Throne" during his drunken rant. But it's clear his loyalty doesn't run too deep, as all his boasting went out the door the second Aegon II walked into the room.

Make of that what you will, for now.