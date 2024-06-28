After having a baby in August 2020, Loren Jerae and her partner realized that quitting her job to stay at home with the baby would be more affordable than paying for daycare in a big city like Charlotte, NC.

But the switch was an adjustment. “We took a pay cut,” Jerae told TIME. “I stopped working and then we were on a single income household and so from there, it was just what ways can we cut back? What ways can we save money?”

Her mom recommended she take a look at her bills and call the various companies to ask if they’d be willing to lower her bills. It worked. It’s a tactic she now uses like clockwork every six months.

Though inflation shows signs of lowering, many Americans are feeling the pinch of high prices. A survey from the Federal Reserve released in May found that two-thirds of Americans said that rising prices have made their financial situation worse.

Read More: How To Actually Buy Groceries Right Now

But there’s one area where many Americans could actually be paying less: subscription bills.

When it comes to services like streaming, internet, phone lines, and WiFi, companies are loath to lose business to competitors and often more than willing to cut customers a break when it comes to prices– as long as you know what to ask for.

“All these companies…really want your service. They'll figure out some ways to sweeten the deal,” says Jerae, who posted a TikTok earlier this year sharing her experiences negotiating her bills . “A lot of people just don't know [that] because they don't want to take the 15 minutes to call.”

Here are some tips for how to lower your monthly bills:

Take stock of your finances

Experts tell TIME that most people aren’t on top of their spending and budget. “Half the people aren't even aware of the charges coming out of their checking account,” says Stephen Roth, a financial planner with Limestone Financial Group.

A 2021 study from West Monroe found that the average American spends $273 on subscriptions each month—but is less aware of how much they spend on subscriptions compared to years past.

Experts recommend you take stock of what service you’re paying for every six months, and cancel what you might no longer need. “A lot of the little charges add up,” adds Roth.

Read More: How to Reset Your Thinking Around Spending Money, According to Experts

Pick up the phone

Though many people might be phone-averse, taking a few minutes to sit down and call your providers can lead to big savings.

Know that it might take some time to be connected to someone who can help you. If you mention you’re looking to switch providers or cancel your subscription, the representative will transfer you to a client retention department. “​​Usually the first person that answers isn't the right person,” says Michelle Gessner, a financial planner with Gessner Wealth Strategies.

Once you’ve been transferred, ask to speak with a manager. “A manager almost always has more discretion and more ability to issue credits and lower your bill than a regular representative who you come to first contact with,” says Gregory Guenther, a financial planner with GRANTvest Financial Group.

What to say

There are a few strategies you can take when trying to get your bills lowered.

Jerae usually just mentions that the bill is getting too high for her to afford. “I call them and say, I've been with y’all for X amount of years. I love y'all. I love the service, however, just based on our bills, I'm reworking my budget, and I just can't afford it anymore. What can y'all do?”

She’s had success on many occasions: she had her phone bill lowered from $110 to $87 for three lines—making one of the lines virtually free. She also recently received a $10 discount on her internet bill and was able to get a $1 promotional deal from Hulu when she mentioned she was considering canceling her subscription.

And even when providers were unable to give her a cash discount, they helped her out in other ways, she says. Once, when her phone provider was unable to lower her bill, they gave her a free Netflix subscription—saving her money on another expense.

Be upfront about your personal circumstances—whether that be a job loss, or medical hardship. “If you make a personal connection, especially when you have a decision maker on the phone, that encourages them to go above and beyond a little bit more,” says Guenther.

Consider asking about specific deals you might be entitled to—students, military personnel, and veterans are often eligible for certain discounts. And of course—mention you’re looking to switch providers. “They usually want to retain you as a customer,” says Roth. “So there is room for negotiation.”

Though taking the time to sit on hold might feel like a chore in the moment, the savings have the potential to add up. “You’ve got to take the bull by the horns when it comes to this,” says Roth. “Because if you don't, you're just going to get nickeled and dimed by all these companies.”