Trump’s Debate Strategy: Let Biden Bury Himself

Former President Donald Trump defended the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. He called the Charlottesville white supremacist rally a “made up story.” He boasted that “We had H20” during his administration. He tried to assure American voters that he did not have sex with a porn star.

Under normal circumstances, Trump’s words would mark defining moments in the first 2024 presidential debate. But they may not make the most lasting impression. Throughout the night, President Joe Biden stumbled over answers and often appeared frail, intensifying concerns that he’s too old for the job.

That was Trump’s debate strategy. He recognized that the restrictive format designed to restrain him—no audience in attendance, mikes shut off while the other candidate was speaking—could work to his advantage. He remained more focused and disciplined than he has in previous debates, mostly sticking to usual attack lines and largely avoiding the kind of belligerent outbursts that are anathema to moderate voters.

Trump seemed to calculate that he stood to gain more by letting the visibly aged and gaffe-prone Biden damage himself. When Biden spoke, Trump often grimaced and furrowed his brow. But never did he try to interrupt him. Nor did he try to become the biggest story. Instead, he sought to let Biden self-immolate and feed the perception that he’s too enfeebled to retain the presidency. “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence,” Trump said after one of Biden’s answers. “I don’t think he does either.”

Trump couldn’t resist all of his combative impulses. He hit Biden on the issues he believes are most salient to voters: immigration and the economy. Falsely claiming that “millions of people” are crossing the border illegally and “murdering hundreds of thousands,” Trump said the President was allowing terrorists and criminals into the country: “I call it Biden migrant crime.” He blamed Biden for the worldwide inflation triggered by the Covid-induced supply chain crisis, seeking to capitalize on Americans’ economic angst. He criticized Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, saying “he’s become like a Palestinian.” Most personally, Trump invoked the President’s troubled son Hunter, recently found guilty of three felony gun charges. “His son is a convicted felon at a very high level.”

At other times, Trump modulated his stance on core policy issues. Asked if he would revive a 19th century statute to ban the mailing of abortion pills, the former President said he would not, adding that he agreed with a recent Supreme Court decision that rejected anti-abortion groups’ attempts to restrict access to medication abortions. He sought to assuage voter concerns about his past public vows to exact revenge against his political enemies in a second term, saying “my retribution is going to be success.” He also avoided a signature tendency in previous debates. He never once attacked the moderators, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Going into the debate, Trump held a slight edge over Biden in the 538 average of national polling. Since a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments, the former President has raised hundreds of millions of dollars while Biden has gained in the polls. It’s not clear that trend will continue. Biden was widely skewered for struggling in his first face-off with Trump. His voice was raspy and his skin was pale; he often seemed unable to land a punch against Trump. During the debate, his staff leaked that he has a cold.

One of the most unusual moments came toward the end, when the two candidates argued over who was the better golfer. “I just won two club championships,” Trump said. “I’m happy to play golf with you,” Biden shot back, “if you can carry your own bag.” It was the kind of petty, school-yard variety of politics that turns many Americans off.

Trump tried to gain the upper hand. “Let’s not act like children,” he said.