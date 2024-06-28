President Joe Biden cheekily addressed theories purported by Trump and his allies that the Democratic nominee would be taking performance-enhancing drugs before the debate in a new social media post of him with his “secret sauce.”

“I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up,” Biden tweeted on X, nearly 30 minutes before the debate. The sauce in question: a can of water that Biden supporters can purchase for $4.60. The "additional facts" on the back of the can includes lines about the 34 felony counts against Trump, two impeachments, and 6 bankruptcies. Among the ingredients: MAGA tears, mysterious Orange Liquid, and melted chocolate chip ice cream—the latter of which is the President's favorite flavor. Purchases will be a direct donation to the Biden campaign fund.

I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up.



Try it yourselves, folks.



See you in a bit: https://t.co/vD3mL9slj1 pic.twitter.com/Li4EM9mzve — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

The can of water also included a picture of Biden’s alter ego “Dark Brandon.” The viral meme, which is symbolized by a laser-eyed Biden, has been repeatedly referenced by the incumbent candidate as a means to poke fun at conspiracies pushed by Trump and his allies.

Earlier this week, former President Trump asked for Biden to take a drug test. “DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. Since this spring, however, Trump has been calling for Biden to take a drug test before any debate took place. The Republican nominee also called for Biden to undergo drug testing prior to the 2020 debates, according to ABC News.

Many Republicans have been talking about President Biden’s potential debate performance for days. On Monday, Sean Hannity postulated about Biden on Fox News. “The Joe Biden that we’re talking about tonight; I don’t think will be the Joe Biden we’re gonna see on debate night,” he said, claiming that Biden would be “all hyped up, hyper-caffeinated, whatever ‘it’ is.” Rep. Ronny Jackson also contributed to these theories on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, Triggered with Don Jr., according to The New Republic, speaking about drugs like Adderall and Provigil, that he says Biden might be taking to increase alertness.

