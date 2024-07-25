So much more than couscous and tagine served in a cylindrical pot, Moroccan cuisine is a fusion of Arab, Amazigh (Berber), Mediterranean, and French influences, among others. Located in the heart of the bustling old city of Marrakech, the Moroccan Culinary Arts Museum is not only a showcase of Moorish architecture but also dedicated to preserving the country's culinary heritage. After opening and closing amid the pandemic and last year’s earthquake, it reopened in June. Upon entering the 53,800-square-foot renovated riad, visitors escape the heat and noise of the medina’s narrow alleys and find themselves in an 18th-century palace decked out with mosaic tiles, sculpted plaster, and hand-painted cedar ceilings. Here they learn about traditional tableware and décor, cooking techniques such as hand-rolling couscous, and how to prepare dishes ranging from tafarnout (flat bread) to delicious kaab lghzal (gazelle horns), a dessert filled with ground almonds and served during the tea ceremony. The rooftop restaurant offers lunch, and coffee, tea and pastries with a panoramic view of the old city and the 12th-century Koutoubia mosque. The shop sells traditional kitchenware and spices including ras el hanout, while a modern kitchen studio offers cooking classes with a dada, or traditional cook, demonstrating the how-tos behind chicken tagine and zaalouk, a salad of cooked eggplant and tomatoes.

