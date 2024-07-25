Ever since the first relics from the 4,000-year-old Shu civilization were discovered at Sichuan’s Sanxingdui site almost a century ago, rumors have swirled that they belonged to aliens. The Bronze Age artifacts are wildly different from other finds in China: many depict heads and masks with bulging eyes and elephantine ears in a style not dissimilar to Aztec art. Experts regard the discovery as groundbreaking because it surfaced cultural influences that are new to the region, challenging existing knowledge of Chinese prehistory. The Sanxingdui Museum, located at the edge of the dig site, opened in 1997 to showcase the collection, which is growing as excavations continue. Now a sprawling new extension has doubled the exhibition area and turned the facility into a tourism focus for the Sichuan government. (Chengdu, the nearest major city, is one hour’s drive.) Designed by local firm CSWADI, the architectural landmark was unveiled in July 2023, its curves echoing three mound-shaped ruins found at Sanxingdui. It holds more than 1,500 relics, nearly 600 of which are on display for the first time. They include some of the largest bronze objects recovered from the ancient world—such as a 12-foot tree with intricate flowers and birds carved into its branches, and a commanding 8.5-foot figure thought to represent a Shu ruler. Artificial intelligence and 3D printing are used to help visitors visualize restorations of items that aren’t fully completed, offering a modern portal to an ancient realm that continues to intrigue historians.

