The long-awaited debut of the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in downtown Palm Springs last fall fits perfectly into the current Native American awakening, with unprecedented authentic representation across politics, pop culture, and more. Set upon a sacred site, the 5.8-acre complex—one of the country’s largest Indigenous cultural centers—immerses visitors in the history and traditions of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians through a museum, spa, and gathering plaza. Featuring a distinct curved shape inspired by the tribal nation’s famed basketmaking, the 48,000-square-foot museum has two gallery spaces—with millennia-old artifacts such as ollas and shell ornaments on display alongside traditional and contemporary Native art—as well as a classroom and a gift shop selling Indigenous-made wares. The adjacent Spa at Séc-he takes its name from the 12,000-year-old hot mineral spring onsite and offers hydro-based treatments such as water cupping massages, mineral baths, and zero-sensory flotation. Taken altogether, the plaza serves as an invitation to honor the original inhabitants of the famed destination. “This is our story, in our own voice,” says tribal chairman Reid Milanovich. “We are here today, just like we have been since time immemorial.”

