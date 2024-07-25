A minimalist tea house paired with an adventurous 20-seat restaurant might seem like an odd fit for Santiago until you realize that Chile is a country with a history of high tea consumption. It is a trend that began with yerba mate and was gradually popularized in the 19th century after Britain helped the country in its 1810 war for independence, but Yum Cha, which began as a pop-up in an apartment before moving into a renovated Providencia home in mid-2023, is taking the concept in an entirely new direction. Local chef Nicolás Tapia’s 10-course tasting menus use teas from different parts of the world, including oolong from Nantou, Taiwan, and red tea from Hadong, South Korea, as a guideline to pair with local produce and seafood from Chile’s cold Pacific waters. The combinations are spectacular: think abalone-like locos with peas and a touch of grapefruit foam paired with a green tea from Sichuan, China. Even still, you can always opt for a mixed or full pairing of Chilean wines, so you don’t miss out on those either.

