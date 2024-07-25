Daniel Berlin is back. After the abrupt shuttering of his eponymous two-Michelin-starred restaurant in southern Sweden in 2020, the chef has gone home and opened a new restaurant in a former farmhouse-cum-boutique-inn. VYN, meaning view, has 15 elegant rooms and suites overlooking the Baltic sea. Getting there demands an appetite for adventure; the journey from Copenhagen to Sweden’s southernmost county of Skane takes almost four hours by train, but travelers are treated to picturesque scenery en route—passing through farms and quaint fishing villages. When you finally arrive, the rewards are deliciously sweet: Berlin’s hyper-local, roughly 16-course menu is sustainable with a nose-to-tail philosophy featuring ingredients he forages, grows, and hunts himself from both land and sea. Mother Nature dictates the seasonal menu, but being by the coast, warmed king crab, langoustine poached in brown butter, and the local delicacy, Kalix lojrom (vendace roe), usually make an appearance. “Vyn is a place to come and breathe,” says Berlin, “and a place for me to put down roots and continue to grow.” Reservations are released three times a year; the winter session opens in August for booking. If you can’t nab a spot, a casual food and wine bar is available for walk-ins with a seasonal a la carte snack list and an intriguing beer and bubbles menu.

