World’s Greatest Places 2024

Ivomo Tea Cooperative

Gisakura, Rwanda

2 minute read
Ivomo’s tea fields in Rwanda
Ivomo’s tea fields in RwandaCourtesy Ivomo
By Rosalind Cummings-Yeates

Famously dubbed the “land of a thousand hills,” Rwanda’s lush, emerald landscape is best experienced up close, and, gorilla trekking aside, there’s no better way to do this than dipping your hands into the tea plants at Ivomo Tea Cooperative. Visitors learn about Rwanda’s tea, considered among the best in the world for high-quality, single-origin, whole-leaf green and black brews, by picking the small leaves, pounding them with a mortar and pestle, and finally tasting the drink in the collective’s tea room. Ivomo opened last year and already has 600 workers, making it the largest employer in the area; it also provides a nursery and library for the children of its employees, and electricity for the surrounding community, which 70% of the area’s houses now use. Beyond the tea factory, the collective has expanded its eco-tours to include birdwatching, nature hikes, canoeing, fishing, and a local food excursion. The opportunity to connect with expert tea makers on a personal level is the biggest draw. If travelers are lucky, they’ll meet Consol’ee, a radiant tea picker who demonstrates harvesting techniques and “baptizes” good students with sprinkles of tea leaves on their heads.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here

More FromWorld’s Greatest Places 2024
Maui Cultural Lands

Maui Cultural Lands

By Michele Bigley

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

By Bailey Berg

White Desert

White Desert

By Annabel Illingworth

Modern Elder Academy

Modern Elder Academy

By AnneLise Sorensen

Iris

Iris

By Jessica Benavides Canepa

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com