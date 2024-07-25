It’s rare that a tourism project works well for both visitors and residents, but the Bahrain Pearling Path, has succeeded where many have failed. Winding through the former capital Muharraq, the 2.2-mile path connects the beach where pearl divers once set off from to the residences of former divers to impressive merchant homes and other historic sites. Lampposts, reminiscent of floating pearls, lead the way through the labyrinthine lanes, while historic markers and detailed descriptions provide context for the recently unveiled project, a dozen years after the Gulf nation’s pearling history was formally recognized by UNESCO. Each of the path’s public squares is named after a type of pearl, such as Sajni (drop-shaped pearls) or Badla (baroque shapes), and the path is shady, lined with trees and benches, which invite old and young alike to gather and play. The visitor center, designed by Valerio Olgiati, digs into Bahrain’s pearling history and fits well in the old quarter.

