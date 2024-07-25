World’s Greatest Places 2024

Pearling Path

Muharraq, Bahrain

1 minute read
A man walks along the Pearling Path in Bahrain
A man walks along the Pearling Path in BahrainIwan Baan
By Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey

It’s rare that a tourism project works well for both visitors and residents, but the Bahrain Pearling Path, has succeeded where many have failed. Winding through the former capital Muharraq, the 2.2-mile path connects the beach where pearl divers once set off from to the residences of former divers to impressive merchant homes and other historic sites. Lampposts, reminiscent of floating pearls, lead the way through the labyrinthine lanes, while historic markers and detailed descriptions provide context for the recently unveiled project, a dozen years after the Gulf nation’s pearling history was formally recognized by UNESCO. Each of the path’s public squares is named after a type of pearl, such as Sajni (drop-shaped pearls) or Badla (baroque shapes), and the path is shady, lined with trees and benches, which invite old and young alike to gather and play. The visitor center, designed by Valerio Olgiati, digs into Bahrain’s pearling history and fits well in the old quarter.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here

More FromWorld’s Greatest Places 2024
Maui Cultural Lands

Maui Cultural Lands

By Michele Bigley

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

By Bailey Berg

White Desert

White Desert

By Annabel Illingworth

Modern Elder Academy

Modern Elder Academy

By AnneLise Sorensen

Iris

Iris

By Jessica Benavides Canepa

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com